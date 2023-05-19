News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Check out this Thornton-Le-Dale business for sale for less than £100,000 - could it change your life?

If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, why not check out this business which has been added to the market this week.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 19th May 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:35 BST

This is a tea room which currently serves a range of locally sourced products five days a week, and offers takeaways and gifts with many of the products used in the tea rooms on sale to take home, as well as offering a helpful sale or hire Picnic Hamper Service.There is also scope to open on the evenings and to exploit the alcohol license in place to increase turnover and maximize profits.

The business is for sale on the Zoopla website for £84,950, and you can see the whole business advert here.

The tearooms is located in the heart of Thornton-Le-Dale, on the Square.

Thornton-Le-Dale business for sale

The tearooms is located in the heart of Thornton-Le-Dale, on the Square.

Photo Sales
The tearooms is up for sale with Alan J Picken.

Thornton-Le-Dale business for sale

The tearooms is up for sale with Alan J Picken.

Photo Sales
The tea rooms also offer takeaways and gifts with many of the products used in the tea rooms on sale to take home.

Thornton-Le-Dale business for sale

The tea rooms also offer takeaways and gifts with many of the products used in the tea rooms on sale to take home.

Photo Sales
There is a gift shop on site which currently offers a variety of delights for shoppers to buy.

Thornton-Le-Dale business for sale

There is a gift shop on site which currently offers a variety of delights for shoppers to buy.

Photo Sales
