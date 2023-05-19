IN PICTURES: Check out this Thornton-Le-Dale business for sale for less than £100,000 - could it change your life?
If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, why not check out this business which has been added to the market this week.
This is a tea room which currently serves a range of locally sourced products five days a week, and offers takeaways and gifts with many of the products used in the tea rooms on sale to take home, as well as offering a helpful sale or hire Picnic Hamper Service.There is also scope to open on the evenings and to exploit the alcohol license in place to increase turnover and maximize profits.
The business is for sale on the Zoopla website for £84,950, and you can see the whole business advert here.