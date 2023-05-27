IN PICTURES: Here are 13 of the best beer gardens to visit in and around Bridlington, as chosen by you

With the bank holiday and half term coming up, we asked our readers where the best beer garden is in the Bridlington area.
Check out the list below and see if you agree!
1.
The Telegraph is a pub located on Quay Road Bridlington. It is a real ale pub, live music venue and has a large beer garden. Photo: Google Maps
2.
The Apollo is located on Prince Street, Bridlington. It is a pub, restaurant and bar with outdoor seating that overlooks the harbour. Photo: Google Maps
3.
The Bull and Sun is a pub situated on Baylegate, Bridlington. It is a family run pub and restaurant that serves traditional pub food and has a suntrap beer garden. Photo: Claudia Bowes
4.
Queens Bar and Coffee House is located on the high street of Bridlingtons historic 'Old Town'. It offers vegan coffee and light bites, as well as having a plant filled beer garden with lots of seats and sunshine. Photo: Claudia Bowes