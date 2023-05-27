News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 13 of the best beer gardens to visit in and around Bridlington, as chosen by you

With the bank holiday and half term coming up, we asked our readers where the best beer garden is in the Bridlington area.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th May 2023, 09:00 BST

Check out the list below and see if you agree!

The Telegraph is a pub located on Quay Road Bridlington. It is a real ale pub, live music venue and has a large beer garden.

The Apollo is located on Prince Street, Bridlington. It is a pub, restaurant and bar with outdoor seating that overlooks the harbour.

The Bull and Sun is a pub situated on Baylegate, Bridlington. It is a family run pub and restaurant that serves traditional pub food and has a suntrap beer garden.

Queens Bar and Coffee House is located on the high street of Bridlingtons historic 'Old Town'. It offers vegan coffee and light bites, as well as having a plant filled beer garden with lots of seats and sunshine.

