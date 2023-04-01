IN PICTURES: Here are 13 of the top cafés in the Bridlington area according to Tripadvisor

We’ve listed a selection of 13 top cafés, according to Tripadvisor, in the Bridlington area.
Here is a selection of 13 top rated cafés in the Bridlington area on Tripadvisor.
From a coffee in an antiques centre, to a sandwich and cup of tea overlooking the harbour, this list is a great way to find a new independent business to support.
[email protected], located on Hilderthorpe Road, has 185 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said "The food was absolutely beautiful and value for money." Photo: Google Maps
2. Tiffin&Co
Tiffin&Co is a quaint café found on Market Place in Old Town Bridlington. One review on Tripadvisor said "Everything is home made and delicious as well as extremely good value. We were made very welcome and will definitely go again." Photo: Claudia Bowes
3. The Beach Hut
The Beach Hut is located on North Marine Drive and has 140 Tripadvisor reviews. One review on Tripadvisor said "The food was very good quality and well cooked and, together with the friendly staff, it made for a very good eating experience." Photo: Google Maps
4. Coffee Coast
Coffee Coast is found on South Cliff Road and has 134 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor. One review on Tripadvsor said "We visit here regularly and the coffee is excellent. They know how to make a great cup of cappuccino." Photo: Google Maps