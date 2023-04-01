News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
19 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
20 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
20 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
21 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
22 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
Top cafés in Bridlington according to Tripadvisor.
Top cafés in Bridlington according to Tripadvisor.
Top cafés in Bridlington according to Tripadvisor.

IN PICTURES: Here are 13 of the top cafés in the Bridlington area according to Tripadvisor

We’ve listed a selection of 13 top cafés, according to Tripadvisor, in the Bridlington area.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

Here is a selection of 13 top rated cafés in the Bridlington area on Tripadvisor.

From a coffee in an antiques centre, to a sandwich and cup of tea overlooking the harbour, this list is a great way to find a new independent business to support.

Visit Tripadvisor’s top rated cafés in the Bridlington area here.

Tea@33, located on Hilderthorpe Road, has 185 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said "The food was absolutely beautiful and value for money."

1. [email protected]

[email protected], located on Hilderthorpe Road, has 185 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor. One reviewer on Tripadvisor said "The food was absolutely beautiful and value for money." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Tiffin&Co is a quaint café found on Market Place in Old Town Bridlington. One review on Tripadvisor said "Everything is home made and delicious as well as extremely good value. We were made very welcome and will definitely go again."

2. Tiffin&Co

Tiffin&Co is a quaint café found on Market Place in Old Town Bridlington. One review on Tripadvisor said "Everything is home made and delicious as well as extremely good value. We were made very welcome and will definitely go again." Photo: Claudia Bowes

Photo Sales
The Beach Hut is located on North Marine Drive and has 140 Tripadvisor reviews. One review on Tripadvisor said "The food was very good quality and well cooked and, together with the friendly staff, it made for a very good eating experience."

3. The Beach Hut

The Beach Hut is located on North Marine Drive and has 140 Tripadvisor reviews. One review on Tripadvisor said "The food was very good quality and well cooked and, together with the friendly staff, it made for a very good eating experience." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Coffee Coast is found on South Cliff Road and has 134 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor. One review on Tripadvsor said "We visit here regularly and the coffee is excellent. They know how to make a great cup of cappuccino."

4. Coffee Coast

Coffee Coast is found on South Cliff Road and has 134 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor. One review on Tripadvsor said "We visit here regularly and the coffee is excellent. They know how to make a great cup of cappuccino." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BridlingtonTripAdvisor