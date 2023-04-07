IN PICTURES: Here are 13 of the top places to go for fish and chips around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor

We’ve listed a selection of 13 top places to get fish and chips, according to Tripadvisor, in the Bridlington area.
Bridlington is a bustling seaside town with a host of fantastic places to get fish and chips when you are visiting the beach.
This list includes a selection of fish and chip shops and harbourside cafés, excluding pubs and restaurants.
1. Harbour Fisheries
Harbour Fisheries is based on Harbour Road overlooking the picturesque Bridlington Harbour. One Tripadvisor review said "Freshly cooked haddock and cod, great chips, lovely mushy peas and some scraps to boot!! We’ll be back next time we visit." Photo: Google Maps
2. Gabby's Chippy
Gabby's Chippy is situated in the historic Bridlington Old Town on the High Street. A Tripadvisor review said "Brilliant vegan/veggie options which makes a great change....even vegan scraps, yum! The portions are huge, very fresh, gorgeous batter on the fish option." Photo: Claudia Bowes
3. Jack's Chippy
Jack's Chippy is located on Bridge Street and has 119 Tripadvisor reviews. One Tripadvisor review said "We loved the décor and the staff where lovely and friendly. The food itself was awesome. " Photo: Google Maps
4. Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough
Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough is located on the High Street in Flamborough and has won a number of awards this year. One Tripadvisor review said "We weren't disappointed, the best haddock and chips I've tasted. The owners also happy to cater for my wife who is gluten intolerant." Photo: Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough