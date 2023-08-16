The Bridlington Free Press asked their readers where the best place to get ice cream was in the Bridlington area- here are the results.
Bridlington is a busy seaside town with a number of fantastic ice cream parlours, cafes and eateries to choose from.
From Mr Whippy to Mr Moos, Bridlington has a large variety of places to satiate your sweet tooth.
Notarianni is located on Prince Street, Bridlington. With a total of 20 votes from readers, it is the top rated place to get ice cream according to our readers.Family run since since 1935, Notarianni is both an ice cream parlour and coffee house. Photo: Google Maps
Harbourside Flavours is located on Harbour Road, Bridlington. It received 16 votes from our readers, making in 2nd in the list. It is a family owned and run ice cream bar that was established in 2019, and is known for selling award-winning Jaconelli’s fresh recipe whippy. Photo: Harbourside Flavours
Love Gelato is located underneath the Leisure Centre. It received 7 votes from readers. This ice cream parlour is new to Bridlington and has only been open since July, but has already become very popular with the townsfolk. Photo: Claudia Bowes
Vanilla Ice Cream Parlour is located on the Esplanade in Bridlington. It has an italian styled 70 seat interior as well as a number of outdoor tables that offer sea views. Photo: Google Maps