News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Let us know if your favourite is on the list!Let us know if your favourite is on the list!
Let us know if your favourite is on the list!

IN PICTURES: Here are 13 top places to get ice cream in and around Bridlington, as chosen by you

The Bridlington Free Press asked their readers where the best place to get ice cream was in the Bridlington area- here are the results.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Aug 2023, 17:29 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 17:29 BST

Bridlington is a busy seaside town with a number of fantastic ice cream parlours, cafes and eateries to choose from.

From Mr Whippy to Mr Moos, Bridlington has a large variety of places to satiate your sweet tooth.

If you would like to add your favourite to the list, please email [email protected]

Notarianni is located on Prince Street, Bridlington. With a total of 20 votes from readers, it is the top rated place to get ice cream according to our readers.Family run since since 1935, Notarianni is both an ice cream parlour and coffee house.

1. Top 13 places to get ice cream as chosen by you

Notarianni is located on Prince Street, Bridlington. With a total of 20 votes from readers, it is the top rated place to get ice cream according to our readers.Family run since since 1935, Notarianni is both an ice cream parlour and coffee house. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Harbourside Flavours is located on Harbour Road, Bridlington. It received 16 votes from our readers, making in 2nd in the list. It is a family owned and run ice cream bar that was established in 2019, and is known for selling award-winning Jaconelli’s fresh recipe whippy.

2. Top 13 places to get ice cream as chosen by you

Harbourside Flavours is located on Harbour Road, Bridlington. It received 16 votes from our readers, making in 2nd in the list. It is a family owned and run ice cream bar that was established in 2019, and is known for selling award-winning Jaconelli’s fresh recipe whippy. Photo: Harbourside Flavours

Photo Sales
Love Gelato is located underneath the Leisure Centre. It received 7 votes from readers. This ice cream parlour is new to Bridlington and has only been open since July, but has already become very popular with the townsfolk.

3. Top 13 places to get ice cream as chosen by you

Love Gelato is located underneath the Leisure Centre. It received 7 votes from readers. This ice cream parlour is new to Bridlington and has only been open since July, but has already become very popular with the townsfolk. Photo: Claudia Bowes

Photo Sales
Vanilla Ice Cream Parlour is located on the Esplanade in Bridlington. It has an italian styled 70 seat interior as well as a number of outdoor tables that offer sea views.

4. Top 13 places to get ice cream as chosen by you

Vanilla Ice Cream Parlour is located on the Esplanade in Bridlington. It has an italian styled 70 seat interior as well as a number of outdoor tables that offer sea views. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bridlington