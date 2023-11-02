IN PICTURES: Here are 15 of the top pubs and bars in Bridlington, according to Google Reviews

Here is a selection of the top places to get a drink in Bridlington as rated by Google Reviews.
From Micropubs to cocktail bars, Bridlington has a lot of different pubs and bars to offer.
Check out the list of top rated bars and pubs in Bridlington according to Google Reviews.
1. Top pubs and bars in Bridlington
Three B's Micropub is located on Marshall Avenue. One Google Review said "This is a lovely little pub for real ale and cider. The barman was knowledgeable and friendly. The atmosphere was relaxed. A perfect place for a few quiet pints or meeting friends." Photo: Mark Bates
2. Top pubs and bars in Bridlington
The Bar With No Name is located on Prospect Street. One Google Review said "First visit this lunchtime. Lovely place. Cosy relaxed atmosphere, tasty food, excellent coffee, friendly staff and dog friendly. What more could you want? Will definitely be back!" Photo: Google Maps
3. Top pubs and bars in Bridlington
The Garden is located on Prince Street. One Google Review said "The cocktails were amazing and the prices were standard for the quality and for being one of the very few places in Bridlington to sell cocktails. The atmosphere was also great with the cutest decor - would definitely recommend." Photo: Google Maps
4. Top pubs and bars in Bridlington
Buddha Bar is located on Quay Road. One Google Review said "Cocktails are delicious! Great atmosphere and staff are friendly. Nipped in for a few drinks and really enjoyed ourselves. Really nice bar." Photo: Google Maps