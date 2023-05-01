News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 of the top pubs around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor

We’ve listed a selection of 17 top pubs, according to Tripadvisor, in the Bridlington area.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st May 2023, 08:00 BST

Here is a list of some of the top 17 pubs to visit in the Bridlington area on Tripadvisor.

Ranging from traditional pubs right on the seafront, to a quirky ‘micropub’ in Bridlington town centre, there are a number of fantastic spots to grab a drink on the coast.

Visit Tripadvisor’s top rated pubs in the Bridlington area here.

The White Horse is a traditional pub located in the centre of Bempton. The pub has 303 'excellent' reviews on Tripadvisor, one review said: "As soon as you enter this pub/restaurant you get a warm friendly welcome. Served at the bar with a smile and friendly chat."

The White Horse is a traditional pub located in the centre of Bempton. The pub has 303 'excellent' reviews on Tripadvisor, one review said: "As soon as you enter this pub/restaurant you get a warm friendly welcome. Served at the bar with a smile and friendly chat." Photo: Claudia Bowes

Rose & Crown Public House is a family run establishment situated in Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "Fantastic family pub. The food was excellent reasonable prices. Warm and welcoming staff. Will definitely be returning can highly recommend."

Rose & Crown Public House is a family run establishment situated in Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "Fantastic family pub. The food was excellent reasonable prices. Warm and welcoming staff. Will definitely be returning can highly recommend." Photo: Claudia Bowes

The Martonian Inn is a pub located on Jewison Lane, Bridlington, and has 543 reviews on Tripadvisor. One review said: "I couldn’t fault the staff or the food in any way, we most definitely will be going there on a regular basis."

The Martonian Inn is a pub located on Jewison Lane, Bridlington, and has 543 reviews on Tripadvisor. One review said: "I couldn’t fault the staff or the food in any way, we most definitely will be going there on a regular basis." Photo: Google images

The Ship Inn is situated in Flamborough and has 214 'excellent' reviews on Tripadvisor. One review said "Can't wait to get back to this place. Fab staff, fab food. Sunday dinner to die for. Definitely 5 star!"

The Ship Inn is situated in Flamborough and has 214 'excellent' reviews on Tripadvisor. One review said "Can't wait to get back to this place. Fab staff, fab food. Sunday dinner to die for. Definitely 5 star!" Photo: Claudia Bowes

