IN PICTURES: Here are 17 top beer gardens in and around Scarborough and Bridlington, as chosen by you

By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Apr 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 15:57 BST
We asked our readers where their favourite place for a pint in a beer garden was on the Yorkshire coast and he results are in!

Here is a selection of top beer gardens found along the Yorkshire coast, as voted by our readers. All votes were sbmitted through an engagement post on our social media pages.

We recieved submissions from Scarborough, Bridlington, Cayton, Filey and Hunmanby.

Here are the top voted beer gardens according to our readers, with a number of honourable mentions.

Check out the list below!

The Tow Bar in Cayton, near Scarborough, was the run away winner! It recieved a grand total of twenty votes from our readers.

1. Top beer gardens on the Yorkshire coast

The Tow Bar in Cayton, near Scarborough, was the run away winner! It recieved a grand total of twenty votes from our readers. Photo: Google Maps

The Ship Inn, located in Sewerby near Bridlington, came in second. It recieved a total of eleven votes from readers.

2. Top beer gardens on the Yorkshire coast

The Ship Inn, located in Sewerby near Bridlington, came in second. It recieved a total of eleven votes from readers. Photo: Claudia Bowes

Third place goes to The Albert in Scarborough. It recieved nine votes from readers.

3. Top beer gardens on the Yorkshire coast

Third place goes to The Albert in Scarborough. It recieved nine votes from readers. Photo: Google Maps

In joint fourth place is Scholar's Bar in Scarborough, with it's stunning roof terrace. It recieved four votes.

4. Top beer gardens on the Yorkshire coast

In joint fourth place is Scholar's Bar in Scarborough, with it's stunning roof terrace. It recieved four votes. Photo: Google Maps

