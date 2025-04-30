IN PICTURES: Here are 17 top beer gardens in and around Scarborough and Bridlington, as chosen by you

Here is a selection of top beer gardens found along the Yorkshire coast, as voted by our readers. All votes were sbmitted through an engagement post on our social media pages.
Here are the top voted beer gardens according to our readers, with a number of honourable mentions.
Check out the list below!
1. Top beer gardens on the Yorkshire coast
The Tow Bar in Cayton, near Scarborough, was the run away winner! It recieved a grand total of twenty votes from our readers. Photo: Google Maps
2. Top beer gardens on the Yorkshire coast
The Ship Inn, located in Sewerby near Bridlington, came in second. It recieved a total of eleven votes from readers. Photo: Claudia Bowes
3. Top beer gardens on the Yorkshire coast
Third place goes to The Albert in Scarborough. It recieved nine votes from readers. Photo: Google Maps
4. Top beer gardens on the Yorkshire coast
In joint fourth place is Scholar's Bar in Scarborough, with it's stunning roof terrace. It recieved four votes. Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.