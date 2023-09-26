News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
IN PICTURES: Here are 19 of the top restaurants in Bridlington according to Google Reviews

When it comes to restaurants in Bridlington, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST

Looking for a great meal out with family or friends this week?

These are 19 of the best places to go in Bridlington according to Google Reviews...

Burlingtons is located on the High Street in Old Town. One Google Review said "What a wonderful restaurant - the decor and pretty table settings were a lovely start to our evening. Food was excellent, really delicious. Highly recommend a visit if you haven't been before, you won't be disappointed."

The Lamp is also located on the High Street in Old Town. One Google Review said: "What a fantastic little restaurant. Stumbled across this place walking around the old town. Great food, great service and great price. Would highly recommend."

Aloha is located on South Cliff Road. One Google Review said: "Had a lovely meal here last night, excellent very friendly and attentive staff. Great atmosphere. Requested a window seat overlooking the sea for our anniversary, this was done along with a happy anniversary banner, what a lovely touch!"

Leo'z is located on the Promenade near the seafront. One Google Review said: "Honestly such an amazing place to eat. The service here was very positive and upbeat and the food was absolutely stunning. As my partner stated "it is the best pizza I've ever had" which says something."

