IN PICTURES: Here are 24 of the top restaurants in and around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor

We’ve listed a selection of 24 top restaurants, according to Tripadvisor, in the Bridlington area.
Bridlington is a bustling seaside town with a host of fantastic restaurants to get a bite while visiting the seaside.
This list includes family run restaurants, a tapas bar, an american steakhouse and more- the Bridlington area has a fantastic variety of restaurants on offer.
1. The top restaurants in and around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor
Copperfields Restaurant is located on Chapel Street, Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "Lovely surroundings, great music, friendly staff, and dog friendly. The greatest bit was the food, good home cooked, standard fare fantastic tasty food- wish we had found this earlier in our stay and we'd have been there every day!" Photo: Google Maps
2. The top restaurants in and around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor
Southside Restaurant and Bar is located on South Marine Drive, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said "I am astonished that this place is not fully booked every night. The food is fresh, plentiful and of good quality and most importantly, excellent value." Photo: Google Maps
3. The top restaurants in and around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor
Machot Tapas Bar and Restaurant is located on Manor Street, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said "A jewel in the culinary crown of Bridlington eating - tapas served with care and love by Emma, Nicole and team. The menu choices were varied, balanced, full of flavour and fun." Photo: Google Maps
4. The top restaurants in and around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor
The White Horse is located on High Street, Bempton. One Tripadvisor review said "The food was beautifully cooked and so tasty. The staff were great, friendly and very efficient." Photo: Google Maps