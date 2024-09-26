IN PICTURES: Here are the Bridlington pubs that made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide – is celebrating its 52nd edition with not one, but two covers featuring two of the country’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The guide, which lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the country, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs.

Despite the tough trading environment facing a lot of licensees, they continue to battle against the odds, and the 2025 Guide boasts over 900 pubs that are new to this edition.

Ash Corbett-Collins, Chairman of CAMRA, said: “The Rovers Return Inn and the Woolpack represent the UK’s love of their local, and to have them featured on the covers for this year’s Guide is very exciting.

“CAMRA’s mission is to ensure support from the Government as well as tangible legislation to protect pubs in this country.

“By next year’s edition of the Guide, we want to be talking about the beer and pub trade growing with the support of communities and parliament alike.”

You can get detailed descriptions of what makes the Bridlington area pubs in the guide so special by purchasing a copy.

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 is out now and for more information, visit camra.org.uk

1 . Brunswick Hotel Located at 13 Manor Street, Bridlington, YO15 2SA. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Old Ship Inn Located at 90 St John Street, Bridlington, YO16 7JS. Photo: Claudia Bowes Photo Sales

3 . Pack Horse Located on 7 Market Place, Bridlington, YO16 4QJ. Photo: Claudia Bowes Photo Sales

4 . The Telegraph Located on 110 Quay Road, Bridlington, YO16 4JB. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales