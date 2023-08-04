News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Let us know if your favourite made the list!Let us know if your favourite made the list!
Let us know if your favourite made the list!

IN PICTURES: Here are the top 21 places to get breakfast in and around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor

Here is a selection of 21 top places to get breakfast in the Bridlington area, according to Tripadvisor.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 12:47 BST

This list is in accordance to the top rated places for breakfast on the Tripadvisor website.

One honourable mention is White’s Bakehouse, which was featured on the list but is currently closed due to relocating.

From a full english, to light bites, desserts and a cuppa, the Bridlington area has a wide variety of eateries to start your day right.

Visit Tripadvisor’s top rated places to get breakfast in the Bridlington area here.

Copperfields Restaurant is located on Chapel Street, Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "I’ll keep it brief; fabulous food and fabulous service. I never knew breakfast could be so much fun!"

1. Top places to get breakfast in and around Bridlington

Copperfields Restaurant is located on Chapel Street, Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "I’ll keep it brief; fabulous food and fabulous service. I never knew breakfast could be so much fun!" Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Tea @ 33 is located on Hilderthorpe Road, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said "Dropped in for the first time in a while and I’m amazed! So many breakfast options and not just the standard ones. Unreal- will return!"

2. Top places to get breakfast in and around Bridlington

Tea @ 33 is located on Hilderthorpe Road, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said "Dropped in for the first time in a while and I’m amazed! So many breakfast options and not just the standard ones. Unreal- will return!" Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The North Star Hotel and Restaurant is located on North Marine Road, Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "I have never had such a good breakfast EVER! Meals and drinks served by fantastic friendly staff- nothing was too much trouble. Cannot recommend this place enough, we are already planning a return."

3. Top places to get breakfast in and around Bridlington

The North Star Hotel and Restaurant is located on North Marine Road, Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "I have never had such a good breakfast EVER! Meals and drinks served by fantastic friendly staff- nothing was too much trouble. Cannot recommend this place enough, we are already planning a return." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Beach Hut is located on North Marine Drive, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said "We had breakfast and lunch here today and we can't praise it highly enough. Everything we had was of the highest quality and very reasonable in price. The surroundings are delightful and the staff are extremely welcoming"

4. Top places to get breakfast in and around Bridlington

The Beach Hut is located on North Marine Drive, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said "We had breakfast and lunch here today and we can't praise it highly enough. Everything we had was of the highest quality and very reasonable in price. The surroundings are delightful and the staff are extremely welcoming" Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:TripAdvisorBridlington