IN PICTURES: Here are the top 21 places to get breakfast in and around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor

Here is a selection of 21 top places to get breakfast in the Bridlington area, according to Tripadvisor.
This list is in accordance to the top rated places for breakfast on the Tripadvisor website.
One honourable mention is White’s Bakehouse, which was featured on the list but is currently closed due to relocating.
From a full english, to light bites, desserts and a cuppa, the Bridlington area has a wide variety of eateries to start your day right.
1. Top places to get breakfast in and around Bridlington
Copperfields Restaurant is located on Chapel Street, Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "I’ll keep it brief; fabulous food and fabulous service. I never knew breakfast could be so much fun!" Photo: Google Maps
2. Top places to get breakfast in and around Bridlington
Tea @ 33 is located on Hilderthorpe Road, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said "Dropped in for the first time in a while and I’m amazed! So many breakfast options and not just the standard ones. Unreal- will return!" Photo: Google Maps
3. Top places to get breakfast in and around Bridlington
The North Star Hotel and Restaurant is located on North Marine Road, Flamborough. One Tripadvisor review said "I have never had such a good breakfast EVER! Meals and drinks served by fantastic friendly staff- nothing was too much trouble. Cannot recommend this place enough, we are already planning a return." Photo: Google Maps
4. Top places to get breakfast in and around Bridlington
The Beach Hut is located on North Marine Drive, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said "We had breakfast and lunch here today and we can't praise it highly enough. Everything we had was of the highest quality and very reasonable in price. The surroundings are delightful and the staff are extremely welcoming" Photo: Google Maps