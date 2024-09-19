There are several amazing eateries, coffee shops, tea rooms and cafes in Whitby, all with their own unique flair.

Here is a list of our readers’ favourites, which were all voted for on Facebook.

1 . Lush Coffee Lush Coffee, located on Silver Street, has been voted our readers' favourite cafe in Whitby. It received a whopping 21 votes.

2 . Mr Cooper's Coffee House Located on Church Street, Mr Cooper's Coffee House received 8 votes, earning it second place.

3 . Whistlestop Cafe Whistlestop Cafe came in joint third place, with 4 votes. It is located at Whitby Station on Langborne Road.

4 . Abbey Steps Tearoom Also in joint third is Abbey Steps Tearoom. It is located on Church Street and has 4 votes.