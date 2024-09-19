There are several amazing eateries, coffee shops, tea rooms and cafes in Whitby, all with their own unique flair.
Here is a list of our readers’ favourites, which were all voted for on Facebook.
Visit here to see our engagement post where all votes were cast.
1. Lush Coffee
Lush Coffee, located on Silver Street, has been voted our readers' favourite cafe in Whitby. It received a whopping 21 votes. Photo: Google Maps
2. Mr Cooper’s Coffee House
Located on Church Street, Mr Cooper’s Coffee House received 8 votes, earning it second place. Photo: Google Maps
3. Whistlestop Cafe
Whistlestop Cafe came in joint third place, with 4 votes. It is located at Whitby Station on Langborne Road. Photo: Google Maps
4. Abbey Steps Tearoom
Also in joint third is Abbey Steps Tearoom. It is located on Church Street and has 4 votes. Photo: Google Maps
