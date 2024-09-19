Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Here's 13 of the best cafes in Whitby- as chosen by you

By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Sep 2024, 10:46 BST
We asked our readers to tell us where their favourite cafe is in Whitby - here are the results!

There are several amazing eateries, coffee shops, tea rooms and cafes in Whitby, all with their own unique flair.

Here is a list of our readers’ favourites, which were all voted for on Facebook.

Visit here to see our engagement post where all votes were cast.

Lush Coffee, located on Silver Street, has been voted our readers' favourite cafe in Whitby. It received a whopping 21 votes.

1. Lush Coffee

Lush Coffee, located on Silver Street, has been voted our readers' favourite cafe in Whitby. It received a whopping 21 votes.

Located on Church Street, Mr Cooper’s Coffee House received 8 votes, earning it second place.

2. Mr Cooper’s Coffee House

Located on Church Street, Mr Cooper's Coffee House received 8 votes, earning it second place.

Whistlestop Cafe came in joint third place, with 4 votes. It is located at Whitby Station on Langborne Road.

3. Whistlestop Cafe

Whistlestop Cafe came in joint third place, with 4 votes. It is located at Whitby Station on Langborne Road.

Also in joint third is Abbey Steps Tearoom. It is located on Church Street and has 4 votes.

4. Abbey Steps Tearoom

Also in joint third is Abbey Steps Tearoom. It is located on Church Street and has 4 votes.

