IN PICTURES: Here's 13 top Chinese takeaways in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

The Yorkshire coast has a number fantastic Chinese takeaways, with some offering a sit-down restaurant as well as a delivery service. Here’s a list of some of the best rated Chinese takeaways in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
Tops is located on Falsgrave Road, Scarborough. One Google review said: "Probably the best Chinese restaurant in Scarborough. They have a nice big menu serving great tasting and looking food. The portion sizes are very good and so are the drinks, with a big drinks menu too. They also do a takeaway service too which is handy. Overall really recommend this restaurant and it is our favourite one in the area." Photo: Google Maps
Long King Chinese Restaurant is located on Argyle Road, Whitby. One Google review said: "We phoned in the order and it was coming out of the kitchen when I arrived to collect; packed in good quality containers inside a shallow cardboard box, ideal for carrying in a car without any accidents. Very thoughtful. The Long King staff were excellent: welcoming and efficient." Photo: Google Maps
Yips Chinese Restaurant is located on Marine Drive, Bridlington. One Google review said: "Went to Yips for the first time last night. The service you get is absolutely fantastic they even opened the door for us when we were leaving- the staff are so kind and can't do enough for you! The food is beautiful maybee the nicest Chinese food I've ever tasted! I can 100% recommend this Chinese restaurant." Photo: Google Maps
Oriental Chinese Restaurant is located on York Place, Scarborough. One Google review said: "Absolutely excellent. Service friendly, welcoming and efficient. Food excellent! Every mouthful was a delight. Will definitely be back!" Photo: Google Maps