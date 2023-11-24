IN PICTURES: Here's 15 top pubs in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Tripadvisor

Here is a selection of 15 top pubs and bars across the Yorkshire coast, as rated by Tripadvisor.
This is a list of some of the best, according to Tripadvisor.
Check out the images below:
1. Top pubs across the Yorkshire coast
Scholar's Bar is located on Somerset Terrace, Scarborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "Great pub. We always visit here when we come away on holiday. The beers are absolutely amazing. Dan and his staff are second to none Will definitely be returning soon." Photo: Google Maps
2. Top pubs across the Yorkshire coast
The White Horse is located on High Street, Bempton, Bridlington. One Tripadvisor review said: "This is an absolute gem. The staff are really friendly and helpful, the pub is a lovely traditional place, and more importantly, the food is delicious. Overall a smashing pub with lovely food, beer and people. Highly recommend." Photo: Google Maps
3. Top pubs across the Yorkshire coast
Macy Brown's is located on New Quay Road, Whitby. One Tripadvisor review said: Food was beautiful, staff were extremely friendly and service was brilliant! We sat outside also on the veranda with heaters. Would highly recommend." Photo: Google Maps
4. Top pubs across the Yorkshire coast
The Frigate is located on West Sandgate, Scarborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "Brilliant little pub, great service and good selection of ales. Would definitely recommend whilst in Scarborough." Photo: Google Maps