Check out the photos below! Photos: Google Maps/Canva.Check out the photos below! Photos: Google Maps/Canva.
Check out the photos below! Photos: Google Maps/Canva.

IN PICTURES: Here's 17 of the best cafes in Bridlington- as chosen by you

By Claudia Bowes
Published 18th Sep 2024, 16:26 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 14:41 BST
We asked our readers to tell us where their favourite cafe is in Bridlington- here are the results!

Bridlington has a number of fantastic places to stop for a quick bite and a nice coffee. From vegan cafes and independent bakeries to quick pit stops and value-for-money breakfasts, this amazing seaside town has so many places to choose from.

A total of 30 cafes were voted for, however, we could not fit them all on this list. Therefore only establishments that received two votes or more have been shown.

Some of the special mentions who received one vote each include: Ey Up Coffee, Tiffin and Co, The Nut and Nettle, Rhapsody Coffee, Tea at 33 and Company and Cakery Bakery.

The Galley Bar and Bistro, located on Quay Road, came out on top with a total of 9 reader votes.

1. The Galley Bar and Bistro

The Galley Bar and Bistro, located on Quay Road, came out on top with a total of 9 reader votes. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Buddha Bar came in joint second place with 6 reader votes. It is located on Quay Road.

2. Buddha Bar

Buddha Bar came in joint second place with 6 reader votes. It is located on Quay Road. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Joint second place also goes to Good Souls, who received 6 votes. It is located on Queensgate.

3. Good Souls

Joint second place also goes to Good Souls, who received 6 votes. It is located on Queensgate. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Located on Prospect Street, The Attic came in joint third with a total of 5 votes.

4. The Attic

Located on Prospect Street, The Attic came in joint third with a total of 5 votes. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Bridlington