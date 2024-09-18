IN PICTURES: Here's 17 of the best cafes in Bridlington- as chosen by you

Bridlington has a number of fantastic places to stop for a quick bite and a nice coffee. From vegan cafes and independent bakeries to quick pit stops and value-for-money breakfasts, this amazing seaside town has so many places to choose from.

A total of 30 cafes were voted for, however, we could not fit them all on this list. Therefore only establishments that received two votes or more have been shown.

Some of the special mentions who received one vote each include: Ey Up Coffee, Tiffin and Co, The Nut and Nettle, Rhapsody Coffee, Tea at 33 and Company and Cakery Bakery.

1 . The Galley Bar and Bistro The Galley Bar and Bistro, located on Quay Road, came out on top with a total of 9 reader votes. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Buddha Bar Buddha Bar came in joint second place with 6 reader votes. It is located on Quay Road. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Good Souls Joint second place also goes to Good Souls, who received 6 votes. It is located on Queensgate. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . The Attic Located on Prospect Street, The Attic came in joint third with a total of 5 votes. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales