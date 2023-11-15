News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here's 17 of the top fish and chip shops in Bridlington according to Google reviews

Here is a selection of the best places in Bridlington to get a chippy tea according to reviews on Google.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:39 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT

Bridlington has a number of fantastic fish and chip shops to choose from.

Here is a list of some of the top options, as rated by Google reviews.

Fish and Chips At 149 is located on Marton Road. One Google review said: "Some of the best fish and chips I've ever had! The staff were incredibly friendly and welcoming, the food was all reasonably priced and the portions were very generous. I just wish we lived closer so we could have it more often!"

Ship to Shore is located on Flamborough Road. One Google review said: "Absolutely cracking fish and chips ant an amazing price. It's the second time I've been here and it's very consistent with the quality of the products and the way it's cooked to perfection."

Pride Of Bridlington is located on Quay Road. One Google review said: "Simply delicious, the fish is the best I've had for a long, long time. The chips are scrummy and they gave us a big bag of scraps. Great guys serving, really recommend this chippy."

Jackson’s Fisheries is located on Kirkgate. One Google review said: "Jackson’s is my favourite to get a chippy tea. Orders are taken in a timely manner, staff really friendly and the food is just yummy. Much recommended, very busy so phone in advance if you can, if not offers taken quickly on arrival."

