IN PICTURES: Here's 17 top cafes in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

3 . Top cafes across the Yorkshire coast

Marie Antoinette's is located on Church Street, Whitby. One Google review said: "The cakes are as lush as they look from the outside. It was a real treat, and we got a chance to try a bit of everything from the lemon meringue to the coffee walnut cake, all accompanied by a nice tea. They're quite filling and portions are big! Better open a big spot to make space for these." Photo: Google Maps