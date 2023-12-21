IN PICTURES: Here's 17 top cafes in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

If you are looking for a warm cuppa and a sweet treat, here is a selection of top cafes to choose from, as rated by Google reviews.
Tiffin and Tart Limited is located on Quay Road, Bridlington. One Google review said: "love this little piece of Heaven, conveniently located in Bridlington. Everything I've tried there tastes as good as it looks, and that is saying something! Had my first scone today- it won't be my last." Photo: Google Maps
The The Hideout Cafe Kitchen & Bar is located on Columbus Ravine, Scarborough. One Google review said: "Excellent tasty food with great quirky decor. All this followed by excellent service and friendly staff, as well as being dog friendly. We will visit again for sure." Photo: STUDIO41/Route YC
Marie Antoinette's is located on Church Street, Whitby. One Google review said: "The cakes are as lush as they look from the outside. It was a real treat, and we got a chance to try a bit of everything from the lemon meringue to the coffee walnut cake, all accompanied by a nice tea. They're quite filling and portions are big! Better open a big spot to make space for these." Photo: Google Maps
Rhapsody Coffee & Company is located on High Street ,Old Town, Bridlington. One Google review said: "We always have to pop in to Rhapsody on a trip to Bridlington, the friendliest coffee shop in the world - you can quote me on that. Excellent coffee, excellent food, excellent atmosphere, Rhapsody excels in every area that a coffee shop should." Photo: Claudia Bowes