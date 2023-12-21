News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here's 17 top cafes in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

If you are looking for a warm cuppa and a sweet treat, here is a selection of top cafes to choose from, as rated by Google reviews.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Dec 2023, 17:37 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 17:44 GMT

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington all have some fantastic to sit and watch the world go by with a scone and a pot of tea.

This is a list of some of the best cafes in our region, according to Google reviews.

Tiffin and Tart Limited is located on Quay Road, Bridlington. One Google review said: "love this little piece of Heaven, conveniently located in Bridlington. Everything I've tried there tastes as good as it looks, and that is saying something! Had my first scone today- it won't be my last."

The The Hideout Cafe Kitchen & Bar is located on Columbus Ravine, Scarborough. One Google review said: "Excellent tasty food with great quirky decor. All this followed by excellent service and friendly staff, as well as being dog friendly. We will visit again for sure."

Marie Antoinette's is located on Church Street, Whitby. One Google review said: "The cakes are as lush as they look from the outside. It was a real treat, and we got a chance to try a bit of everything from the lemon meringue to the coffee walnut cake, all accompanied by a nice tea. They're quite filling and portions are big! Better open a big spot to make space for these."

Rhapsody Coffee & Company is located on High Street ,Old Town, Bridlington. One Google review said: "We always have to pop in to Rhapsody on a trip to Bridlington, the friendliest coffee shop in the world - you can quote me on that. Excellent coffee, excellent food, excellent atmosphere, Rhapsody excels in every area that a coffee shop should."

