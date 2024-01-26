News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here's 17 top dog-friendly places to eat in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

Here is a selection of some top places to get a bite while out with your dog on the Yorkshire coast, according to Google reviews.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:50 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 16:03 GMT

The Yorkshire coast has a number of cafes, pubs and bistros that welcome four-legged friends as well as their owners. Here is a list of some of the best rated dog-friendly eateries in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Viking Cafe is located on Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough. One Google review said: "The food was brilliant, we had a toasty each and shared it with our little girl who loved all the decor. We also had our dog with us who took a liking to the owner! Such a great place and welcoming to all!" Photo: Richard Ponter

The Black Horse Inn is located on Church Street, Whitby. One Google review said: "My favourite pub in Whitby. Small and cosy, good beers and very friendly staff. Dog friendly too, and generally a few pooches in there. Yorkshire tapas available as bar snacks including a very nice Yorkshire cheese board." Photo: Google maps

The Nut & Nettle is located within th ewueen's pub, located on High Street, Old Town, Bridlington. One Google review said: "Perfect visit for lunch. The food menu is small but it's all done very well- impressive drink selection too. The garden out the back is a suntrap, the whole place is dog friendly, and it's all plant based." Photo: Claudia Bowes

The Hideout Cafe Kitchen & Bar is located on Columbus Ravine, Scarborough. One Google review said: " Lovely little restaurant to grab breakfast, lunch or Dinner, or even just a drink. Food was lovely, we went for both breakfast and dinner on different days. Very good value for money, lovely friendly service. Dog friendly and also looked after with the doggy menu. Cosy place with great decor. Walking distance from the beach or nearby park. Would definitely recommend." Photo: Google Maps

