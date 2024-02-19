1 . Yorkshire coast’s top full English breakfast

Suzie @ Five & Two Cafe is located on South Cliff Road, Bridlington. One Google review said: "By far the best cafe in Bridlington! Best English breakfast I've ever had in my 70+years. Looking forward to next time soon. More than willing to cater for one's needs - some of the most friendly and welcoming staff I've come across in a long time." Photo: Google Maps