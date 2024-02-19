Here is a selection of some of the best, as rated by Google reviews.
Check out the pictures below:
1. Yorkshire coast’s top full English breakfast
Suzie @ Five & Two Cafe is located on South Cliff Road, Bridlington. One Google review said: "By far the best cafe in Bridlington! Best English breakfast I've ever had in my 70+years. Looking forward to next time soon. More than willing to cater for one's needs - some of the most friendly and welcoming staff I've come across in a long time." Photo: Google Maps
2. Yorkshire coast’s top full English breakfast
The Watermark Cafe is located on Royal Albert Drive. One Google review said: "Beautiful cafe with really great food and coffee. The cafe was nice inside and the staff were lovely. The full English breakfast was delicious. Indoor and outdoor seating. Dog friendly. Lovely views. Definitely a favourite spot for breakfast." Photo: Google Maps
3. Yorkshire coast’s top full English breakfast
The Singing Kettle is located on Angel Yard, Off Baxtergate, Whitby. One Google review said: "Absolute belter of a breakfast spot. Open earlier than anywhere else in Whitby, so if you’re planning a long hike along the coast line then look no further than their cooked breakfast that will fuel you for the best part of the day. Down to earth, no nonsense." Photo: Google Maps
4. Yorkshire coast’s top full English breakfast
Boat House Cafe is located on Hilderthorpe Road, Bridlington. One Google review said: "A nice little gem of a traditional cafe. Retro, padded bench seats set in the traditional style make this a step back in time. The food is cooked fresh and may take a little time to arrive, and NOT left on a hot plate for 4 hours to dry up.The English breakfast is top quality and cooked to perfection. I couldn't fault it at all." Photo: Google Maps