IN PICTURES: Here's 17 top places for afternoon tea in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington all have a number of beautiful eateries that serve afternoon tea – whether you want scones and cakes or sandwiches and tea, the Yorkshire coast is the place to go.
Here is a list of some of the best locations on the coast, as rated by Google reviews.
Bella Rose Cafe is located on Columbus Ravine, Scarborough. One Google review said: "Lovely afternoon tea for mother's day with a nice surprise of chocolates. Everything was fresh and tasted delicious" Photo: Google Maps
Botham's of Whitby is located on Skinner Street, Whitby One Google review said: "We had afternoon tea here today for the first time with two of our best friends.All four of us said it was the best, you simply couldn't fault it. We enjoyed every mouthful, absolutely delicious." Photo: Google Maps
Sereni-Tea is located on Prospect Street, Bridlington. One Google review said: "Absolutely lovely. The owners are so friendly and accommodating. Took my mum here for her birthday and had afternoon tea. It was gorgeous. All beautifully homemade with unlimited tea. I highly recommend." Photo: Google Maps
Seven Coffee Shop & Eatery is located on York Place, Scarborough. One Google review said: "We ordered the afternoon tea for two, it was absolutely gorgeous and we ended up taking some home- would definitely recommend it. Such lovely homemade food, will definitely be going back, great value for money." Photo: Google Maps