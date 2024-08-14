Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 17 top places for Afternoon Tea in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Aug 2024, 16:53 BST
It’s currently National Afternoon Tea Week and to celebrate we take a look at some top places that serve Afternoon Tea on the Yorkshire coast, according to Google reviews.

With summer in full swing, it is the perfect time to enjoy some tea and cake in the sunshine.

Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington all have a number of beautiful eateries that serve afternoon tea – whether you want scones and cakes or sandwiches and tea, the Yorkshire coast is the place to go.

Here is a list of some of the best locations on the coast, as rated by Google reviews.

Check out the businesses below!

Daisy Tea Rooms is located on Scalby Road, Scalby, Scarborough YO13 0NW. One Google review said: "Absolutely fabulous afternoon tea, the best my wife and I have ever had. A birthday treat for my wife. Very friendly staff with a good atmosphere. Excellent tasty food. Definitely going back- this place is an absolute gem!"

1. Afternoon Tea on the Yorkshire coast

Daisy Tea Rooms is located on Scalby Road, Scalby, Scarborough YO13 0NW. One Google review said: "Absolutely fabulous afternoon tea, the best my wife and I have ever had. A birthday treat for my wife. Very friendly staff with a good atmosphere. Excellent tasty food. Definitely going back- this place is an absolute gem!" Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
One of the Botham's of Whitby locations is situated on Skinner Street. This shop has an upstairs tea room located inside. One Google review said: "Botham's is so lovely. Quite a few stairs to climb up to the tearoom but worth the effort! The tearoom is above their fabulous bakery with a vast array of cakes and luscious eats."

2. Afternoon Tea on the Yorkshire coast

One of the Botham's of Whitby locations is situated on Skinner Street. This shop has an upstairs tea room located inside. One Google review said: "Botham's is so lovely. Quite a few stairs to climb up to the tearoom but worth the effort! The tearoom is above their fabulous bakery with a vast array of cakes and luscious eats." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Sereni-tea is located on Prospect Street, Bridlington YO15 2AL. One Google review said: "Absolutely lovely. The owners are so friendly and accommodating. Took my mum here for her birthday and had afternoon tea. It was gorgeous. All beautifully homemade with unlimited tea. I highly recommend."

3. Afternoon Tea on the Yorkshire coast

Sereni-tea is located on Prospect Street, Bridlington YO15 2AL. One Google review said: "Absolutely lovely. The owners are so friendly and accommodating. Took my mum here for her birthday and had afternoon tea. It was gorgeous. All beautifully homemade with unlimited tea. I highly recommend." Photo: Claudia Bowes

Photo Sales
Oliver's on the Mount is located at Oliver's Mount, Scarborough YO11 2UG. One Google review said: "Had a fabulous afternoon tea party, it was the perfect venue. The views were gorgeous. The team were really helpful and nothing was too much for them. We had small child with a food allergy and they were brilliant. He loved it."

4. Afternoon Tea on the Yorkshire coast

Oliver's on the Mount is located at Oliver's Mount, Scarborough YO11 2UG. One Google review said: "Had a fabulous afternoon tea party, it was the perfect venue. The views were gorgeous. The team were really helpful and nothing was too much for them. We had small child with a food allergy and they were brilliant. He loved it." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleWhitbyBridlingtonScarboroughYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.