With summer in full swing, it is the perfect time to enjoy some tea and cake in the sunshine.
Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington all have a number of beautiful eateries that serve afternoon tea – whether you want scones and cakes or sandwiches and tea, the Yorkshire coast is the place to go.
Here is a list of some of the best locations on the coast, as rated by Google reviews.
Check out the businesses below!
1. Afternoon Tea on the Yorkshire coast
Daisy Tea Rooms is located on Scalby Road, Scalby, Scarborough YO13 0NW. One Google review said: "Absolutely fabulous afternoon tea, the best my wife and I have ever had. A birthday treat for my wife. Very friendly staff with a good atmosphere. Excellent tasty food. Definitely going back- this place is an absolute gem!" Photo: Google Maps
2. Afternoon Tea on the Yorkshire coast
One of the Botham's of Whitby locations is situated on Skinner Street. This shop has an upstairs tea room located inside. One Google review said: "Botham's is so lovely. Quite a few stairs to climb up to the tearoom but worth the effort! The tearoom is above their fabulous bakery with a vast array of cakes and luscious eats." Photo: Google Maps
3. Afternoon Tea on the Yorkshire coast
Sereni-tea is located on Prospect Street, Bridlington YO15 2AL. One Google review said: "Absolutely lovely. The owners are so friendly and accommodating. Took my mum here for her birthday and had afternoon tea. It was gorgeous. All beautifully homemade with unlimited tea. I highly recommend." Photo: Claudia Bowes
4. Afternoon Tea on the Yorkshire coast
Oliver's on the Mount is located at Oliver's Mount, Scarborough YO11 2UG. One Google review said: "Had a fabulous afternoon tea party, it was the perfect venue. The views were gorgeous. The team were really helpful and nothing was too much for them. We had small child with a food allergy and they were brilliant. He loved it." Photo: Google Maps
