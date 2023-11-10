IN PICTURES: Here's 19 photos of top dog-friendly destinations in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Route YC is encouraging visitors and their four-legged friends to create their outdoor adventures around the Yorkshire coast and countryside this winter.
With a choice of six routes along the Yorkshire coast, Route YC is filled with wonderful beaches, including Cayton, Flamborough, Bridlington, Whitby, Robin’s Hood Bay, and Scarborough to name just a few for a spot of doggy paddling.
There’s also a variety of scenic walking trails, woodlands and dog-friendly accommodation to enjoy.
These are the perfect places for you and your pooch to create your own outdoor adventure on Route YC this winter.
Check out the photos below!