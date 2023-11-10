IN PICTURES: Here's 19 photos of top dog-friendly destinations in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here are a selection of photos taken at top dog-friendly places located on ‘Route YC’ -Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip.

Route YC is encouraging visitors and their four-legged friends to create their outdoor adventures around the Yorkshire coast and countryside this winter.

With a choice of six routes along the Yorkshire coast, Route YC is filled with wonderful beaches, including Cayton, Flamborough, Bridlington, Whitby, Robin’s Hood Bay, and Scarborough to name just a few for a spot of doggy paddling.

There’s also a variety of scenic walking trails, woodlands and dog-friendly accommodation to enjoy.

These are the perfect places for you and your pooch to create your own outdoor adventure on Route YC this winter.

Check out the photos below!

Bike & Boot, Scarborough The Bike & Boot in Scarborough is a modern seafront hotel with 65 quirky rooms, a hybrid bar-restaurant-cafe & on-site facilities for dogs, walkers, bikers and surfers.

BIke & Boot, Scarborough Dogs and their owners are made to feel very welcome with dog treats and the free use of the groom room where you can wash sandy paws.

Bike & Boot, Scarborough This fabulous four-legged friend is looking cosy during their seaside stay.

Purple Pup, Scarborough Purple Pup is a lovely little shop in Eastborough which sells natural dog treats and gifts. All pooches are treated like royalty there and it is the place to take canine companions if they have been especially good.