IN PICTURES: Here's 21 top places for breakfast in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

Here is a selection of must-try places for breakfast on the Yorkshire coast, as rated by Google reviews.
Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington all have some fantastic places to get a breakfast, whether you want a full english, a croissant or avocado on toast.
This is a list of some of the best, according to Google reviews.
Sha-Ka Coffee House & Eatery is located on York Place, Scarborough. One Google review said: "Really nice eatery. Visited first time today. Warm welcome and the best food we've eaten out for a while. Very fresh, tasted delicious, and a riot of colour on the plate. Brilliant staff too Can't wait to visit again." Photo: Google Maps
Lush Coffee is located on Silver Street, Whitby. One Google review said: "Best coffee shop in Whitby! The full English brekkie is fresh and full of flavor. Best I have had in the area. The sausage was so good. A gracious owner and all reasonably priced." Photo: Google Maps
Sereni-Tea is located on Prospect Street, Bridlington. One Google review said: "Absolutely fantastic place food was gorgeous very clean and friendly staff would definitely recommend a visit!" Photo: Google Maps
Love Brew Cafe is located on Eastborough, Scarborough. One Google review said: "My husband and I decided to come to this cafes and we’re very happy that we did. The staff was so lovely. We had vegan full breakfast and it was amazing! Probably the best vegan breakfast ever! Chai latte was delicious that we had to have another cuppa! Will definitely come again next time we go to Scarborough." Photo: Google Maps