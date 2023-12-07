IN PICTURES: Here's 21 top restaurants in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

2 . Top restaurants across the Yorkshire coast

Cowshed Burgers is located on St Thomas Street, Scarborough. One Google review said: "If you could give 6 stars this place would definitely get that , the food was 100% amazing and the service was equally as good. This is a prime example of having a small menu and doing it to the best of your ability- don't miss out on probably the best burger joint I have ever been in!" Photo: Google Reviews