IN PICTURES: Here's 21 top restaurants in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to Google reviews

With Christmas party season in full swing, here is a selection of top restaurants across the Yorkshire coast, as rated by Google reviews.
This is a list of some of the best, according to Google reviews.
Check out the images below:
Dockside Kitchen is located on Bridge Street, Bridlington. One Google review said: "Absolutely exquisite food, one of the best meals we’ve had! If you are visiting Bridlington this place is a must! Chef and waiter we extremely welcoming and friendly." Photo: Google Maps
Cowshed Burgers is located on St Thomas Street, Scarborough. One Google review said: "If you could give 6 stars this place would definitely get that , the food was 100% amazing and the service was equally as good. This is a prime example of having a small menu and doing it to the best of your ability- don't miss out on probably the best burger joint I have ever been in!" Photo: Google Reviews
Ditto is located on Skinner Street, Whitby. One Google review said: "If I could rate this place more than 5 stars I would! Ditto is tiny but such a welcoming, comfortable place. The staff are amazing and the food is outstanding." Photo: Google Maps
The Old Forge is located on Main Street, Sewerby, Bridlington. One Google review said: "Amazing! I love everything about this place. The owners are so lovely and friendly and so are all the staff! The food is delicious. Great decor and atmosphere. They also have an area that allows dogs!" Photo: Google Maps