IN PICTURES: Here's 23 of the best cafes in Scarborough- as chosen by you

By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 15:05 BST
We asked our readers to tell us where their favourite cafe is in Scarborough - here are the results!

There are several amazing eateries, coffee shops, tea rooms and cafes in Whitby, all with their own unique flair.

Here is a list of our readers’ favourites, which were all voted for on Facebook.

Visit here to see our engagement post where all votes were cast.

A total of 43 cafes were voted for, however, we could not fit them all on this list. Therefore only establishments that received two votes or more have been shown.

Some of the special mentions who received one vote each include: Chameleon Cafe, The Hideout Cafe Kitchen and Bar, Bella Rose Cafe, Saltwater Cafe, Harbour Bar and Flamingo Bay.

Bloom Coffee Shop and Bakery was voted as our readers' favourite cafe in Scarborough! It received a total of 9 votes and has recently moved to a premises on Falsgrave Road.

1. Bloom Coffee Shop and Bakery

Bloom Coffee Shop and Bakery was voted as our readers' favourite cafe in Scarborough! It received a total of 9 votes and has recently moved to a premises on Falsgrave Road. Photo: Canva

In second place is Grind Coffee Shop, which is situated within the Explore Indie shop on St Nicholas Street. It received 7 votes.

2. Grind Coffee Shop

In second place is Grind Coffee Shop, which is situated within the Explore Indie shop on St Nicholas Street. It received 7 votes. Photo: Google Maps

Koda Coffee is located on Northway. It came in third place with a total of 5 votes.

3. Koda Coffee

Koda Coffee is located on Northway. It came in third place with a total of 5 votes. Photo: richard ponter

Hartley's is located within the Rugby Club. It received 4 votes.

4. Hartley's Cafe-Bar

Hartley's is located within the Rugby Club. It received 4 votes. Photo: Google Maps

