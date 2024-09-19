IN PICTURES: Here's 23 of the best cafes in Scarborough- as chosen by you

There are several amazing eateries, coffee shops, tea rooms and cafes in Whitby, all with their own unique flair.

Here is a list of our readers’ favourites, which were all voted for on Facebook.

Visit here to see our engagement post where all votes were cast.

A total of 43 cafes were voted for, however, we could not fit them all on this list. Therefore only establishments that received two votes or more have been shown.

Some of the special mentions who received one vote each include: Chameleon Cafe, The Hideout Cafe Kitchen and Bar, Bella Rose Cafe, Saltwater Cafe, Harbour Bar and Flamingo Bay.

Bloom Coffee Shop and Bakery Bloom Coffee Shop and Bakery was voted as our readers' favourite cafe in Scarborough! It received a total of 9 votes and has recently moved to a premises on Falsgrave Road.

Grind Coffee Shop In second place is Grind Coffee Shop, which is situated within the Explore Indie shop on St Nicholas Street. It received 7 votes.

Koda Coffee Koda Coffee is located on Northway. It came in third place with a total of 5 votes.

Hartley's Cafe-Bar Hartley's is located within the Rugby Club. It received 4 votes.