IN PICTURES: Some of the best places to get a Sunday roast in Scarborough- as rated by you

By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
We asked our readers to tell us where their favourite place to get a Sunday roast is in Scarborough - here are the results!

Scarborough has a number of amazing pubs and restaurants full of character that serve delicious roast dinners.

Here is a list of our readers’ favourites, which were all voted for on Facebook.

Visit here to see our engagement post where all votes were cast.

The Albert, located on North Marine Road, has been voted our readers' favourite place for Sunday roast! It received a whopping 35 votes, which earned it first place.

1. The Albert

The Albert, located on North Marine Road, has been voted our readers' favourite place for Sunday roast! It received a whopping 35 votes, which earned it first place. Photo: Google Maps

Foxhound Inn is located on the Main Street in Flixton. It came in second place, with a total of four votes.

2. Foxhound Inn

Foxhound Inn is located on the Main Street in Flixton. It came in second place, with a total of four votes. Photo: Google Maps

The Falcon Inn is located on Whitby Road in Cloughton. It came third with 3 votes.

3. The Falcon Inn

The Falcon Inn is located on Whitby Road in Cloughton. It came third with 3 votes. Photo: Google Maps

Scalby Manor is located on Burniston Road. It came fourth with a total of 2 votes.

4. Scalby Manor

Scalby Manor is located on Burniston Road. It came fourth with a total of 2 votes. Photo: Google Maps

