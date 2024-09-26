IN PICTURES: Some of the best places to get a Sunday roast in Scarborough- as rated by you

Scarborough has a number of amazing pubs and restaurants full of character that serve delicious roast dinners.
Here is a list of our readers’ favourites, which were all voted for on Facebook.
Visit here to see our engagement post where all votes were cast.
Check out the photos below!
1. The Albert
The Albert, located on North Marine Road, has been voted our readers' favourite place for Sunday roast! It received a whopping 35 votes, which earned it first place. Photo: Google Maps
2. Foxhound Inn
Foxhound Inn is located on the Main Street in Flixton. It came in second place, with a total of four votes. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Falcon Inn
The Falcon Inn is located on Whitby Road in Cloughton. It came third with 3 votes. Photo: Google Maps
4. Scalby Manor
Scalby Manor is located on Burniston Road. It came fourth with a total of 2 votes. Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.