IN PICTURES: Top places to grab a pint in Scarborough, as chosen by you

By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Aug 2025, 17:07 BST
It was National Beer Day on August 4, and to celebrate we asked on social media where our readers favourite place for a pint was in Scarborough- and the results are in!

All votes were submitted by Scarborough News Readers via social media, and there was a clear winner! The Albert came first, closely followed by Scholar’s Bar and then The Tow Bar in Cayton.

Our readers submitted a number of bars and pubs that received only one vote. We could not include them all in this photo gallery, but a few were selected as honourable mentions.

Let us know if you agree with the voters!

Located on North Marine Road, The Albert is the winner! It received a grand total of 8 votes from Scarborough News readers.

Located on North Marine Road, The Albert is the winner! It received a grand total of 8 votes from Scarborough News readers. Photo: Google Maps

Scholar's Bar, located on Somerset Terrace, came second place. It received 6 votes total.

Scholar's Bar, located on Somerset Terrace, came second place. It received 6 votes total. Photo: Google Maps

The Tow Bar came in third, with 5 votes total. It it situated in Cayton, on Mill Lane.

The Tow Bar came in third, with 5 votes total. It it situated in Cayton, on Mill Lane. Photo: Google Maps

Newlands Park pub, of Newlands Park Drive, received 4 votes.

Newlands Park pub, of Newlands Park Drive, received 4 votes. Photo: Google Maps

