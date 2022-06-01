Karen Wright: Coronation chicken curry recipe perfect for the jubilee weekend!

Karen Wright writes: I have been working on jubilee- themed recipes for a few weeks as I am booked to give a few demos over the weekend and of course they need to be suitably royal.

The first two days I will be at Belvoir Castle the venue for the Caravan and Motorhome Club Clubfest. This is a massive event and the first time I have attended. The second venue is equally grand – Blenheim Palace.

The recipe I am sharing this week will be the first I do. I will be cooking it on my gas barbecue but of course it can be prepared on a regular hob at home. I call this simply – coronation curry.

Coronation chicken curry

Most of us are familiar with coronation chicken, the lightly spiced sandwich filling with a hint of curry. The dish was invented for the Queen’s coronation and featured on the menu way back 70 years ago.

I took the theme but made it into a curry. Still very mild and creamy but with a few added tweaks.

I threaded some chicken breast and fresh mango on to skewers and gave them a brush with a mixture of honey and olive oil.

Then I par-cooked them on the barbecue to give them a slightly charred look and taste. This is not essential, just sear it off in a frying pan if you are indoors.

Chicken and mango

Then in a frying pan I softened a diced onion and a few mushrooms in garlic oil and added a pinch of salt, a squeeze of garlic, and chilli and ginger purees. I also used a korma spice mix and added that to the pan with a splash of water to loosen.

Next I added a tablespoon of crunchy peanut butter and a tin of coconut milk. I bubbled this up and allowed it to reduce in volume before adding the chicken and mango.

I cooked this until the chicken was done and then finished it off with a swirl of cream, a squeeze of lime, a handful of dry roasted peanuts and a scattering of coriander and served with a tomato and mango salsa and naan bread.