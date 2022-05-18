Karen Wright: Having great fun doing cooking demos and calling the bingo!

Karen Wright writes: Wow, what a fantastic time we had!

Over 2,000 pop-up emplacements provided for campervans, caravans and motorhomes.

There was great live entertainment every evening and afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen calling the bingo numbers

And lots of traders and stalls to browse, as well as some fabulous hot food trailers to ensure the thousands of visitors were fed and watered.

There was so much green space all around so everyone could spread out and enjoy themselves.

I ticked something off my bucket list too – I helped call the bingo!

I was a little anxious that I may shout the wrong numbers or get flustered and spoil the game but it all went like clockwork.

Karen on stage doing a cooking demo

I did cooking demos using my gas barbecue, plus gave talks about… well you name it!

I can gas about anything.

The audience were lovely and we all had a brilliant time.

Both of my daughters visited on the Saturday, plus my tiny grandchildren which was a total joy.

Karen and Terry in his sports car

I also had a surprise visitor – my pal from the Bake-Off.

Terry drove down in his gorgeous red classic sports car, toot toot! I could fancy a run around in that!

My demos took place in a big white tent.

It was strange really because of course the Bake Off is filmed in a white tent and the location when I was in it was Newbury.

It felt very familiar and brought back all of those lovely memories.

Of course, it is four years since I took part in the show and my life feels very different now to before Bake Off.

Every week I seem to be doing something different or accepting new challenges. I like to keep busy.

Someone once said to me “a busy person is a happy person” and I think that is the case, for me anyway.

It won’t be long before I am tripping off again. I am away working over the Platinum Jubilee week and I’m very keen to have a go at making the winning pudding.