Latest local food and drink guide launched to highlight superb East Riding products as network continues to grow

The guide describes where to buy and enjoy the wide range of delicious locally produced food and drink available across East Yorkshire and the surrounding area.Katie Taylor MBE, chair of the network and proprietor of Drewtons Ltd, said: “East Yorkshire is lucky to have such a highly skilled and enthusiastic community of local producers, independent retailers and hospitality professionals, working together, with the shared aim of providing customers with an unrivalled range of quality local food and drink.“We are delighted to have welcomed a further 52 members over the past year, bringing the total to 355, as the Network continues to go from strength to strength.”Cllr Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism, said: “Congratulations to the East Yorkshire Local Food & Rural Tourism Network on the publication of their latest edition of the ever popular Enjoy Local Food and Drink Guide.“Contributions from past and present members of the Network Steering Group, along with support from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, has helped to create a sustainable and supportive network, securing its longevity. I am proud of what we have achieved and can’t wait to see what the future holds!”To view the 2024/25 Enjoy Local Food & Drink Guide visit: https://eryc.link/localfoodanddrinksguideThe guides will be available from the council's Tourist Information Centres, Customer Service Centres, leisure centres and libraries. They will also be available from participating businesses and food festivals and events attended by members.