This breakfast is easy to make and healthy 😍

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Lazy girl’ breakfast is the newest viral moment

Busy people are looking to make effortless yet healthy breakfasts

Overnight oats have risen in popularity

‘Lazy girl’ breakfast is the newest viral sensation, but it’s not as insulting as it sounds.

Many TikTok users are sharing the best ways to make ‘lazy girl’ meals, including breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The term is an affectionate nickname given to people (not necessarily just females), who are constantly on-the-go, but are hoping to consume food that is easy to make and affordable, but also healthy and filling.

Busy people across the UK are now searching for the ultimate ‘lazy girl’ breakfast to make, to ensure they start their morning with a delicious meal that requires very little effort.

Breakfast: How to make a ‘lazy girl’ breakfast that is quick and healthy | Maria Shchipakina - stock.adobe.com

According to research from Whole Foods Market UK , searches have risen for how to make overnight oats.

Overnight oats are an incredibly popular and highly recommended breakfast option, as they are easy to make with budget-friendly ingredients and are packed with health benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to make overnight oats:

Ingredients:

Rolled Oats or Porridge Oats

Milk or Yogurt

Toppings e.g. honey, fruit, seeds

Method:

Step 1: Add the milk/yogurt to the oats

Step 2: Add the toppings

Step 3: Mix all of the ingredients together ensuring the oats are fully soaked

Step 4: Cover with aluminium foil or cling film

Step 5: Leave in the fridge to set overnight

What are the health benefits of overnight oats?

Overnight oats are said to have many health benefits, including weight management, digestion improvement and provide sustained energy.

What is your favourite ‘lazy girl’ breakfast to make? Let us know in the comment section below 👇