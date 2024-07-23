Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckle up new drivers, Burger King® UK is turning things up a gear this National Drive-Thru Day!

On 24th July, Burger King® UK is celebrating all newly qualified drivers by offering one free Whopper® or Chicken Royale® if they show their ‘L’ Plates to staff at their local Burger King® UK drive-thru restaurant, steering them towards total food satisfaction.

One of the first activities newly qualified drivers do once they’ve been given the green light is make a pit stop at a drive-thru with friends to show off their new skills, but sometimes navigating a drive-thru for the first time can be tricky and leave them feeling like a rabbit in the headlights.

Licence to grill – Burger King UK celebrates ‘National Drive-Thru Day’ with a free burger for new drivers.

To help new drivers go from test to great taste and tackle a BK Drive Thru for the first time, Burger King® UK has enlisted the help of driving instructor and content creator, DGN Driving, who features in a short-film, including top tips to take you from zero to drive-thru hero!

The tips include:

Eyes on the fries: Turn down your music as you enter the drive-thru so you can see and think better

Don’t get between a hungry driver and their Whopper®! Know your order before you get to the order window so you don’t hold up the drivers behind you

Speak clearly so staff get your order right first time – pronounce your B’s and K’s and always be nice to drive-thru staff!

Stay close to the action: When driving up to the payment window, make sure you get close to the window by sticking close to the curb, as if it’s the white line in the middle of the road

Make room for the Royale®: Make sure you know where you’re going to put your food before you get it – hand over your order to your passenger or place it in a safe place

Good things come to those who wait: Wait until you’re safely parked up before tucking into your food

