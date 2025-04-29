Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lidl is looking to expand its store locations 🛒

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl has shared the locations it is looking to open new stores

More than 1,000 areas across the UK have been identified as key neighbourhoods for the supermarket

Lidl is looking to expand in 17 key regions across the country

Lidl is one of the biggest supermarkets in the UK in regards to popularity, with many customers praising its middle aisle offers and affordable pricing.

The budget supermarket has been named the second cheapest in the UK this month according to Which? - behind only Aldi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An average shop with 79 items cost £134.40 with a Lidl Plus card, or £134.43 without, compared to £133.73 at Aldi and £176.41 at the UK’s most expensive supermarket, Waitrose.

Lidl names the 1,074 UK neighbourhoods where it plans to build new shops - full list | mimpki - stock.adobe.com

While Lidl currently has 980 stores across the UK, bosses have revealed the areas of the UK where it is looking to expand into.

It has also shared the potential of target areas, and how the areas align with Lidl’s growth strategy - you can find out more on the Lidl website .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the 1,074 areas of the UK where Lidl wants to build new stores.

Scotland​

Aberdeen - Garthdee

Ayr South

Banchory

Bearsden

Bishopbriggs

Bonnyrigg

Broughty Ferry

Clarkston

Clydebank - North

Cumbernauld - North

Cumbernauld - South

Denny - Falkirk

Dumfries

Dunblane

Dunfermline

Dunfermline - South

Edinburgh - Barnton / Davidson Mains

Edinburgh - City Centre

Edinburgh - Coilinton / Currie

Edinburgh - Jewel / Newcraighall

Edinburgh - Liberton

Edinburgh - Morningside

Edinburgh - Newington / Mayfield

Edinburgh - Oxgangs

Edinburgh - Portobello

Ellon

Glasgow - Catchcart

Glasgow - Drumchapel

Glasgow - Ibrox

Glasgow - Merchant City

Glasgow - Summerston

Helensburgh

Inverness - South

Irvine

Kirkcaldy North / East

Largs

Linithgow

Milngavie

Moodiesburn

Newton Mearns

Paisley - South

Paisley - West

Peebles

Perth - North

Polmont - Falkirk East

Renfrew

St Andrews

Stenhousemuir

Stonehaven

Westhill

North East England and Cumbria

Barrow - North

Barrow - South

Bedale

Benton

Carlisle - North

Carlisle - West

Chester-le-Street

Cramlington

Darlington - North

Darlington - South

Eston

Filey

Gateshead - Birtley

Gateshead - Low Fell

Gateshead - Ryton

Jarrow

Keswick

Marske / Saltburn

Middlesbrough - Linthorpe

Middlesbrough - Marton

Middlesbrough - South West

Newcastle - City Centre West

Newcastle - Gosforth / Fawdon

Newcastle - High Heaton

Newcastle - Kingston Park

Newcastle - North Gosforth

Newcastle - West Denton / Chapel Park

Newton Aycliffe

North Shields

Penrith

Ponteland

Prudhoe

Scarborough - North

Seaham

Sedgefield

South Shields - Marsden

Stanley

Stockton - Billingham

Stockton - Ingleby Barwick

Stockton - Yarm

Stokelsey

Sunderland - City Centre West

Sunderland - Doxford Park

Tynemouth

Ulverston

Whitehaven

Whitley Bay

Windermere

Yorkshire and Humberside

Barnsley - Cudworth

Barnsley - Hoyland

Bolsover

Bradford - Dudley Hill

Bradford - Queensbury

Bradford - West Bowling

Bradford - Wyke

Cleckheaton

Cleethorpes

Cottingham

Doncaster - Bessacarr

Doncaster - Central

Dronfield

Elmsall

Goldthorpe / Thurnscoe

Harrogate - North

Harrogate - South

Huddersfield - Fartown

Huddersfield - Waterloo

Hull - Sutton

Hull - West

Ilkley

Keighley

Leeds - Beeston

Leeds - Chapeltown

Leeds - City Centre

Leeds - Guiseley

Leeds - Harehills

Leeds - Headingley

Leeds - Horsforth

Leeds - Meanwood

Leeds - Middleton

Leeds - Moorside

Leeds - Moortown

Leeds - Morley

Leeds - Pudsey

Leeds - Seacroft

Leeds - Weetwood

Leeds - Wortley

Leeds - Yeadon

Market Weighton

Otley

Penistone

Pontefract

Ripon

Rotherham - Rawmarsh

Rotherham - Wickersley / Bramley

Scunthorpe - West

Sheffield - Beauchief

Sheffield - Broomhill

Sheffield - Crystal Peaks

Sheffield - Eccleshall Road

Sheffield - Ecclesfield

Sheffield - Fir Vale

Sheffield - Fulwood

Sheffield - Gleadless

Sheffield - Hillsborough

Sheffield - Holbrook / Mosborough

Sheffield - Meadowhall

Sheffield - Norton

Sheffield - St Mary’s Gate

Skipton

Staveley

Tadcester

Totley

Wakefield - East

Wakefield - North

Wakefield - South

Wakefield - West

Waltham / New Waltham

Worksop

York - Askham

York - Boroughbridge Road

York - Clifton

York - Fulford

York - Hull Road

Greater Manchester, East Lancs, Calderdale and High Peak

Ashton-under-Lyne - North

Barnoldswick

Bolton - Breightmet

Bolton - Horwich

Burnley - West

Bury - East

Bury - Ramsbottom

Buxton

Elland

Great Harwood

Halifax - Hipperholme

Halifax - Illingworth

Halifax - South

Halifax - West

Hebden Bridge

Heywood

Manchester - Altrincham

Manchester - Ancoats

Manchester - Ardwick

Manchester - Blackley

Manchester - Burnage

Manchester - Carrington

Manchester - Collyhurst

Manchester - Crumpsall

Manchester - Deansgate

Manchester - Disbury

Manchester - Droyllsden

Manchester - Eastlands

Manchester - Gorton

Manchester - Hulme

Manchester - Hyde

Manchester - Middleton

Manchester - Miles Platting

Manchester - New Mills

Manchester - Old Trafford

Manchester - Ordsall

Manchester - Pendlebury

Manchester - Sale

Manchester - Sale Moor

Manchester - Salford Quays

Manchester - Stalybridge

Manchester - Swinton

Manchester - Timperley

Manchester - Urmston / Flixton

Manchester - Victoria

Manchester - Walkden

Manchester - Whalley Range

Manchester - Whitefield

Manchester - Wythenshawe

Oldham - East

Oldham - Mossley

Oldham - Shaw

Rochdale - South

Stockport - Bramhall

Stockport - Bredbury

Stockport - Centre

Stockport - Edgley

Stockport - Gatley

Stockport - Hazel Grove

Stockport - Heald Green

Stockport - Heaton Chapel

Stockport - Marple

Stockport - Reddish

Stockport - Romiley

Wigan - Atherton

Wigan - Goose Green

Wigan - Hindley

Wigan - Orrell

North Wales, Lancashire, Merseyside and Cheshire West

Abergele

Bamber Bridge

Birkdale / Ainsdale

Blackpool - Bipsham

Blackpool - Thornton

Caenarfon

Carnforth

Chester - Broughton

Chester - East

Chester - North

Chester - South

Chorley

Crosby

Ellesmere Port - North

Ellesmere Port - South

Fleetwood

Flint

Formby

Frodsham / Helsby

Huyton

Kirkby

Kirham

Lancaster - South

Leyland

Liverpool - Aigburth

Liverpool - Allerton

Liverpool - Anfield

Liverpool - City Centre

Liverpool - Gateacre

Liverpool - Hunts Cross

Liverpool - Netherton

Liverpool - Norris Green

Liverpool - Old Swan

Liverpool - Speke

Liverpool - Vauxhall

Liverpool - Walton

Liverpool - West Darby

Liverpool - Woolton

Llandudno

Lytham St. Anne

Morecambe - North

Penwortham

Prescot

Preston - Central

Preston - East

Rainhill

Rhyl

Runcorn

Warrington - East

Warrington - North

Warrington - South

Widnes - Central

Widnes - North

Widnes - South

Winsford

Wirrall - Heswall

Wirral - Hoylake / West Kirkby

Wirral - Neston

Wirral - New Brighton

Wirral - New Ferry

Wirral - Seacombe

Wirral - Upton

Nottingham, Derbyshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire East

Alderley Edge

Alsager

Ashbourne

Bakewell

Belper

Biddulph

Bridgnorth

Cheadle, Staffordshire

Church Stretton

Congleton

Crewe - North

Crewe - South

Derby - Allestree / Oakwood

Derby - Burrowah / Spondon

Derby - Chaddesden

Derby - Hilton

Derby - Littleover

Derby - Mickleover

Derby - Sinfin

Fairham

Giltbrook / Kimberley / Nuthall

Handforth

Heanor

Holmes Chapel

Hucknall

Ilkeston

Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Knutsford

Ludlow

Macclesfield - North

Macclesfield - South

Mansfield - North West

Mansfield - South

Matlock

Matlock Bath / Wirkworth

Nantwich

Newcastle Under Lyme - North

Newcastle Under Lyme - South

Nottingham - Basford

Nottingham - Central

Nottingham - Edwalton / Gamston

Nottingham - Mapperley

Nottingham - Sneiton

Nottingham - Strelley

Nottingham - Strelley

Nottingham - Tollerton

Pleasley / Pleasley Hill

Poynton

Radcliffe on Trent

Sandbach

Shifnal

Shrewsbury - Central

Somercotes

South Normanton

Stafford - East

Stafford - North

Stafford - South

Stafford - West

Stoke on Trent - Chesterton

Stoke on Trent - Lightwood

Stoke on Trent - Meir

Stoke on Trent - Trentham

Stone

Swadlincote - South

Stadlincote - West

Telford - Central

Telford - Donnington

Telford - Wellington

Wilmslow

South-Mid Wales

Aberdare - North

Abergavenny

Abertillery

Barry

Blackwood

Brecon

Brigend

Builth Wells / Llandrindod Wells

Burry Port

Caerphilly - North

Caldicot

Cardiff - City Centre

Cardiff - Cyncoed

Cardiff - Fairwater

Cardiff - Llanrumney / St Mellons

Cardiff - Thornhull / Lisvane

Cardiff - Western Avenue

Ebbw Vale

Hereford - North / East

Ledbury

Leominister

Llanelli - North

Llantwit Major / Cowbridge

Maesteg

Merthyr Tydfil

Newport - East

Newport - North

Penarth

Pencoed / Bridgend - East

Pontypool

Port Talbot - East / Margam

Pyle

Ross on Wye

Swansea - Killay / Sketty

Swansea - Morfa

Swansea - Mumbles

Talbot Green

Tenby

Tonyrefail / Tonypandy

Treforest / Pontypridd - South

Welshpool

Ystradygnlais

Central England

Atherstone

Banbury - North

Banbury - South

Bedworth

Bicester

Birmingham - Bearwood

Birmingham - Billesley

Birmingham - Castle Bromwich

Birmingham - Chelmsley Wood

Birmingham - Central

Birmingham - Digbeth

Birmingham - Edgbaston

Birmingham - Great Barr

Birmingham - Hall Green

Birmingham - Handsworth Wood

Birmingham - Harborne

Birmingham - Hodgehill

Birmingham - Jewellery Quarter

Birmingham - Kings Norton

Birmingham - Langley Green

Birmingham - Longbridge

Birmingham - Northfield

Birmingham - Perry Barr

Birmingham - Perry Common

Birmingham - Quinton

Birmingham - Selly Oak

Birmingham - Smethwick

Birmingham - Stechford

Birmingham - Weoley Castle

Brackley

Burntwood

Cannock

Carterton

Codsall

Coventry - Canley

Coventry - City Centre

Coventry - Earlsdon

Coventry - Radford

Coventry - Walsgrave

Daventry

Dudley - Central

Dudley - Coseley

Dudley - Gornal

Kenilworth

Kidderminster - South

Kidlington

Leamington Spa - North

Lichfield - South

Lye

Northampton - Abington

Northampton - Wast Hunsbury

Northampton - Kingsthorpe

Northampton - Spinney Hill

Nuneaton - East

Nuneaton - South

Oldbury

Olton

Penkridge

Pershore

Redditch - Central

Redditch - East

Redditch - South

Rugby - Central

Rugby - East

Rugby - North

Rugby - Hillmorton

Sedgley

Solihull

Sutton Coldfield - Central

Sutton Coldfield - Minworth

Sutton Coldfield - Walmley

Tamworth

Towcester

Walsall - Aldridge

Walsall - Bloxwich

Walsall - Broadway

Walsall - Brownhills

Warwick - South

Walsall - Pelsall

Wednesbury

Wolverhampton - Central

Wolverhampton - Penn / Tettenhall

Wolverhampton - Stafford Road

Wolverhampton - Wednesfield

Worcester - South

Worcester - West

East England

Aylsham

Basildon - Benfleet​

Basildon - Vange​​

Bedford - North

​Bedford - South

​Billericay

​Braintree - East

​​Braintree - Great Notley

​​Bury St Edmunds - West

​​Bury St Edmunds - East

​Cambridge - East

​​Cambridge - North​​

Cambridge - South​

Cambridge - West​

Chelmsford - Broomfield​

Chelmsford - Springfield​

Coalville - South​

Colchester - North

Colchester - West

Desborough​​

Diss

Earl Shilton​​

Ely​

Grantham​

Great Yarmouth - South​

Hadleigh

Halesworth​​

Hinckley - North​

Huntingdon - Hartford​

Ipswich - West​​

Ipswich - Woodbridge / MartleshamKettering - South

Leicester - Ayleston

Leicester - Blaby

​​Leicester - Braunston

​Leicester - Enderby

​Leicester - Evington

​Leicester - Glenfield​

Leicester - Syston

​Lincoln - Bracebridge Heath

​Lincoln - North

Loughborough - West​

Louth​

Lowestoft - North​

Lowestoft - South

​Market Deeping

​​Mildenhall

​Mountsorrell

​Newmarket

​Norwich - Costessey

Norwich - Lakenham

Norwich - Thorpe Hamlet

​Ollerton

Peterborough - East

​Peterborough - South

Peterborough - West

​​Rothwell​

Saxmundham​

Soham

​South Woodham Ferrers

Southend - Leigh on Sea

​Southend - Rayleigh​

Southend - Rochford

Southwell

St Ives

​Sudbury​

Wellingborough - North / West​​

Wickford

Bristol, Gloucester, Wiltshire, North & East Somerset and Mendips

Bath - Central

​Bath - East​

Bath - South​Bradford on Avon

​Bristol - Bradley Stoke

Bristol - City Centre

​Bristol - Clifton​

Bristol - Downend / Staple Hill

Bristol - Knowle

​Bristol - Stoke Bishop​

Bristol - Westbury on Trym​

Bristol - Whitchurch ​

Cheddar​

Cheltenham - South West​

Corsham ​

Gloucester - East​

Keynsham​

Marlborough

Moreton-in-Marsh​

Nailsea​

Nailsworth​

Shepton Mallet​

Swindon - East​​

Swindon - South​​

Swindon - South East​

Swindon - West​

Tewkesbury​

Trowbridge - South​

Weston-super-Mare​

Wroughton​​

Yatton

Northern Home Counties​

Abingdon - North​​

Amersham​

Ampthill​

Aylesbury – North​

Aylesbury – South​

Aylesbury – West​

Beaconsfield

​Bishop’s Stortford - East​​

Bishop’s Stortford – South​​

Brentwood​

Broxbourne​​

Buntingford

Chesham ​

Cheshut

Chipping Ongar

Chorleywood​​

Corringham – Stanford-le-Hope​​

Didcot

Epping​

Faringdon​

Flitwick​​

Gerrards Cross

Grays

Harlow – Central​​

Harlow – East​​

Harpenden

Hatfield – North​

Hatfield – South​

Hemel Hempstead – East​

Hemel Hempstead – North

Hemel Hempstead – South​

Hemel Hempstead – West​

Hertford

High Wycombe – North​​

High Wycombe – South​

Hitchin​​

Hoddesdon​

Leighton Buzzard – East​

Leighton Buzzard – West​​

Letchworth​

London Colney​

Luton – East​​

Luton – North​

Luton – South​

Milton Keynes – Central​

Milton Keynes – South

​Milton Keynes – Stony Stratfor​

Milton Keynes – West​​

Oxford – Botley​

Oxford – City Centre​​

Oxford – Headington​​

Oxford – Marston

Oxford – Summertown​

Potters Bar​​

Royston

Sandy

Shefford​

St Albans – East​

St Albans – North​

St Albans - West​

Stevenage – East​

Stevenage – North​​

Stevenage – South​​

Thame​

Ware

​Welwyn Garden City – Central

​Welwyn Garden City – South

London North West​​

Angel

Archway​

Barnet - East Barnet​

Barnet - Friern Barnet​

Barnet - High Barnet / Chipping Barnet​​

Barnet - New Barnet​

Belsize Park​

Bushey

Caledonian Road​

Camd​en​

Canonbury​​

Chalk Farm​

Charing Cross / Covent Garden​

Chelsea​

Chiswick​​

Clerkenwell

Colindale

Cricklewood​

Ealing - Ealing Broadway​

Ealing - South Ealing​​

Earl's Court​

Eastcote​

Finchley - Finchley Central​

Finchley - East Finchley​​​

Finchley - North Finchley​

Fulham​

Golders Green / Temple Fortune​​​

Hampstead​​

Hanworth​

Harlesden / Stonebridge​

Harrow - North Harrow​

Harrow - South Harrow​

Hendon

Highbury​

Hillingdon​

Holborn​

Isleworth​​

Kensal Rise​

Kensal Town​

Kensington - Kensington High Stree​

Kensington - South Kensington​​

Kentish Town​​

Kenton​​

Kilburn​

Kings Cross​​

Kingsbury / Queensbury​

Knightsbridge​

Marylebone​

Mill Hill​

Neasden​​

North Acton / Park Royal​​

Northwood​

Notting Hill​

Osterley​

Paddington / Bayswater​

Pimlico​

Radlett​

Rickmansworth​​

Ruislip​​

Soho / Mayfair​​

Southall ​​

Swiss Cottage​

Uxbridge

Victoria / Westminster​

Watford - Garston​

Watford - North​​​

Watford - West / Croxley Green​​

Wealdstone​

Wembley - Wembley Central​

West Drayton​​

West Hampstead​

West Hounslow​

Whetstone​

White City​

Willesden

London North East

Aldgate

Aveley / Purfleet

Barkingside

Bethnal Green

Bexley

Blackfen

Blackhorse Road

Bounds Green

Bow

Broadgate

Chingford - North

Chingford - South

Clapton

Cockfosters

Collier Row

Crayford

Crouch End

Dagenham - East

Dagenham - South

Dalston

Dartford - North

Debden

Elm Park

Enfield

Gallows Corner

Gants Hill

Great Cambridge Road

Greenwich

Hackney - Central

Haggerston

Highams Park

Highgate

Homerton

Isle of Dogs

Kidbrooke

Kingsland

Lee Bridge

Leyton

Leytonstone

Manor Park

Moorgate/Barbican

Muswell Hill

North Hornchurch

North Romford

Northumberland Heath

Palmers Green

Plaistow

Plaistow - South

Plumstead

Ponders End

Rainham

Seven Sisters

Shooters Hill

Shoreditch

Sidcup

Silvertown

South Tottenham

Southgate

St Paul’s

Stamford Hill

Stoke Newington

Stratford

Tottenham

Upminster

Walthamstow - Wood Street

Wansted

Wapping

West Ham

West Thamesmead

Whipps Cross

White Hart Lane

Winchmore Hill

Woodford

Woolwich Road

London South

Addiscombe

Addlestone

Ashtead

Balham

Bansted

Barnes

Battersea

Beckenham

Bickley

Biggin Hill

Brockley

Bromley - South

Camberwell

Carshalton

Cheam

Chertsey

Chessington - East

Chessington - North

Chislehurst

Clapham Common

Clapham - North

Clapham - Old Town

Clapham - South

Cobham

Couldson

Deptford - High Street

Downham

Dulwich

Earlsfield

East Dulwich

East Sheen/Mortlake

Elephant and Castle

Elmers End

Esher

Ewell

Forest Hill

Grove Park

Ham/Kimgston - North

Hampton/Hampton Hill

Hayes

Herne Hill

Kingston - Town Centre

Lee

Lewisham - High Street

Lewisham - North

London Bridge/Borough

Lower Morden

Molesey

New Cross

Nine Elms

North Bellingham

North Bermondsey

North Cheam

North Sheen/Kew

Orpington

Peckham - Rye Lane

Penge

Petts Wood

Purley

Raynes Park

Richmond - Town Centre

Roehampton

Selsdon

Shepperton

Shirley

South Norwood

Southfields

Staines - West

Streatham Hill

Sunbury

Surbiton

Sutton

Swanley

Tadworth

Teddington

Thames Ditton

Tolworth

Tulse Hill

Twickenham

Vauxhall

Wandsworth

Wandsworth - York Road

Waterloo

West Norwood

Weybridge

Wyteleafe/Kenley

Wimbledon

Wimbledon Chase

Worcester Park

South and West Somerset, Devon and Cornwall

Axminster

Braunton

Brixham

Camborne

Cranbrook

Cullompton

Dawlish

Exeter - North

Exmouth - Central

Falmouth

Ivybridge

Kingsbridge

Liskeard

Newton Abbot

Plymouth - Mutley/Greenbank

Redruth

Seaton

Sherborne

Sherford

St Austell - West

St Ives

Taunton - North

Torpoint

Torquay - South

Totnes

Truro - East

Central South England

Ascot/Sunningdale

Bagshot

Basingstoke - Central

Bishops Waltham

Bournemouth - Town Centre

Bracknell - North

Bracknell - South

Camberley

Chandlers Ford

Cowplain/Hordean

Cranleigh

Egham/Virginia Water

Emsworth

Fareham - North

Fareham - Segensworth

Fleet

Godalming

Gosport - South

Guildford - East

Guildford - South

Haslemere

Hook

Horsham - North

Horsham - West

Isle of Wight - Ryde

Lancing

Lymington

Pagham

Poole - Centre/Parkstone

Poole - Corfe Mullen

Portsmouth - Central/West

Portsmouth - Farlington

Pullborough

Reading - Caversham

Reading - Tilehurst

Reading - Winnersh

Romsey

Rustington

Salisbury - West

Slough - Langley/East

Southampton - Bassett

Southampton - Bitterne

Southampton - Portswood

Southampton - Stoneham

Swanage

Twyford

Wareham

Wimborne

Winchester - Town Centre/Easton Lane

Winchester - West Badgers Farm

Windsor

Woking Central

Woking - Goldsworth Park/Knaphill

Woking - Sheerwater/West Byfleet

Worthing - Goring-By-Sea

Kent, East Sussex and East Surrey

Ashford - Central

Ashford - North

Ashford - South East

Bexhill - South

Brighton - City Centre

Brighton - Hollingbury

Brighton - London Road

Brighton - Moulsecomb

Brighton - Portslade

Burgess Hill - South

Canterbury - Sturry

Canterbury - Wincheap

Chatham

Cranbrook

Crawley - North

Crawley - South

Deal

Dover

Eastbourne - North

Eastbourne - South

Faversham

Gillingham

Hailsham

Hastings - East

Hastings North

Haywards Heath

Heathfield

Hythe

Isle of Sheppey

Lewes

Maidstone - North East

Maidstone - South East

Margate

Oxted

Paddock Wood

Peacehaven

Rainham

Ramsgate

Redhill

Reigate

Rochester

Royal Tunbridge Wells - North

Rye

Seaford

Sevenoaks - North

Snodland

Staplehurst

Strood

Swanscombe/Northfleet

Tenterden

Uckfield

Walderslade

Whitstable

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.