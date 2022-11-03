Gary Sharples, general manager at Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, said: “We are over the moon! We are absolutely delighted for ourselves and the whole team - there's been a lot of hard work put into it.”

Commenting on running a business in Flamborough, Gary said: “The people are fantastic, really supportive and we are part of a great community. All the businesses help each other where they can and we all join in to raise money for local causes.”

Lighthouse Fisheries opened in June 2021. Gary said “I think we picked the worst time in history to open a fish and chip business!”

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough has been shortlisted in the top 10 Best Newcomer awards after only opening in June 2021.

With a global pandemic and cost of living crisis, the fact that the business is in the NFFF shortlist is testament to the dedication of the team and the support of the community.

So what makes Lighthouse Fisheries the best fish and chips?

Gary said: “It’s attention to quality produce - we buy locally wherever we can. Everything is fresh daily, we cook to order and make most things in house, such as the crab cakes which we make with local Bridlington crab.”

Andrew Crook, president of The National Federation of Fish Friers, said: “We’re delighted with the uptake of applications for best newcomer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we all know, it’s been a difficult period for the fish and chip industry (and world!), so it’s great to see such strong businesses come to light and sit among the best in the country!”