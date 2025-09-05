Magpie Cafe fish dish of the week: Seafood gnocchi with vodka sauce, serves 2

Paul Gildroy, head chef at The Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

This week, Paul Gildroy, head chef at The Magpie Cafe, Whitby, dishes up a delicious seafood gnocchi with vodka sauce for two.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingredients 400g white floury potatoes like King Edward 1 egg yolk 50g plain flour 75g pancetta 2 shallots (finely sliced) 2 cloves of garlic (crushed) 6 ripe plum tomatoes (roughly chopped) 2 tbsp light brown sugar 2 shots vodka 1 tbsp chopped parsley Olive oil Salt and black pepper 150g mussels 100g clams 8 king prawn tails (cut in half) 12 queen scallops

Method For the sauce, heat a little oil in a pan and add pancetta, shallots and garlic, sauté for a couple of minutes or until golden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add chopped tomatoes, brown sugar and vodka, turn up heat and bring sauce to boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 20-25 minutes or until tomatoes have dropped and sauce has reduced slightly.

Have a go at making this delicious seafood gnocchi dish with vodka sauce.

For the gnocchi, boil potatoes until tender and strain off all the water, leave for a couple of minutes for any excess water to evaporate off.

Beat in egg yolk followed by flour and set aside for 5-10 minutes to rest and cool slightly. Once cooled enough to handle, roll mix into a sausage shape (about 1.5 cm in diameter) then cut at about 1 cm gaps.

Bring to the boil a pan of salted water and carefully put in gnocchi, cook for a minute or so or until the gnocchi begin to float.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the gnocchi is floating, strain off water and drizzle with olive oil to stop them sticking together while you finish off the sauce.

Add to the hot sauce the king prawns, mussels, clams and scallops and cook with a lid on for about five minutes or until prawns have turned pink and clams and mussels have opened.

Add gnocchi to the pan with the sauce along with chopped parsley, salt and pepper and bring back to the boil, swirling pan to mix together.

Divide gnocchi into two and serve immediately.