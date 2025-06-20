Magpie Cafe recipe of the week: classic seafood paella

Paul Gildroy, head chef The Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

This week, Paul Gildroy, head chef at The Magpie Cafe in Whitby, cooks a classic seafood paella for four people.

Ingredients

300g paella rice

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

1 green pepper

1 large onion

100g chorizo sausage

0.5g saffron

100ml white wine

2 litres chicken stock

4 king prawn tails (shelled, deveined, cut in two lengthways)

4 king scallops (sliced in half)

100g fresh prepared squid

200g fresh mussels (beards removed)

100g fresh palourde clams

150g monkfish (cut into 8 pieces)

4 tbsp olive oil

Chopped fresh parsley to serve

Method

Roughly dice (1cm dice) the peppers, onion and chorizo. Infuse the wine with the saffron (this will turn the wine an orange colour and also give it a scent of the saffron).

Heat the oil in a large shallow pan and add the onions, peppers and chorizo. Fry for a few minutes so that the oils start to come out of the chorizo, as this also helps to give the dish colour and a smoky flavour.

Next add the rice, stirring in to pick up the colours and flavour of the oil, add the saffron-infused wine.

Reduce the heat to a medium heat and gradually add the stock, a little at a time. The rice will absorb the stock as it cooks. It is important to stir the rice quite often.

Continue this until you have added three quarters of the stock.

Start adding the fish. Firstly the monkfish and prawn tails with a little more stock, stir in and cook for a couple of minutes.

Stir in the rest of the stock and add the mussels (push the thicker end into the rice so that they are pointing up) and scatter the kings, squid and palourdes over the rest, cover with foil and cook for a further five minutes.

Remove the foil and evenly sprinkle over some chopped parsley. Serve immediately.