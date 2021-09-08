Ingredients – serves 6

75g butter

100g plain flour

Salmon souffle recipe by The Magpie Cafe, Whitby

560ml full fat milk

4 egg yolks

4 eggs whites

150g Emmental cheese

The Magpie Cafe, Whitby

50g Parmesan cheese

300g smoked salmon

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Pinch of nutmeg

Salt and pepper

200ml crème fraiche

1 tablespoon heather honey

1 tablespoon chopped dill

Method

Mix the crème fraiche, honey and dill together and set aside.

Melt the butter in a pan and add the flour. Mix to a paste and continue to cook until it takes on a sandy texture.

Gradually add the milk, stirring vigorously and return to the boil each time before adding more milk.

Continue this until all the milk has been used.

Remove the pan from the heat and beat in the egg yolks and cheese, season with a pinch of cayenne, nutmeg, salt and pepper.

Roughly chop 200g of the smoked salmon and mix in. Set aside.

Reserve the other 100g smoked salmon for serving.

Whisk the egg whites until firm.

Prepare the ramekin dishes by brushing the inside with melted butter.

Pour out any excess and then add a little plain flour.

Shake the flour around the mould to completely coat the inside of it, shaking off any excess.

Fold a third of the egg whites into the salmon mix to loosen the mixture, and then carefully fold in the remainder of the egg white until evenly mixed.

Pour into the moulds about two-thirds full.

Place the moulds into a bain-marie (water bath) and carefully place in a preheated over (200C/Gas 6) for 25 minutes until risen and browned.