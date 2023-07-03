Robert Prince, owner of Harbour Wraps, has been in the catering industry for 20 years and has always run his own business. Hailing from Hornsea, Mr Prince made the move to Bridlington when he met his current wife.

Mr Prince said: “Before I got the kiosk I used to have burger vans and a little children’s funfair. So I used to do a lot of travelling around doing my own fun days and parties. So to have a permanent base is absolutely brilliant! When this kiosk became available on the harbour, we jumped at the chance feet first and managed to get it!

“We started off with the tortilla wraps with things like donner meat and southern fried chicken in them. In one of my old trailers I used to do the Yorkshire pudding wraps, so we introduced those- which are still really popular.

Harbour Wraps is located right on the harbour and offers outdoor seating so visitors can sit and watch beautiful scenery.

“We now serve Greek food including Gyros wraps and greek side dishes, including our own secret recipe tzatziki.

“The views are amazing and I am so lucky to have such a beautiful place on our doorstep.

“One of my biggest frustrations is that local people do not seem to use the harbour, it is such a shame!

“I get a lot of people saying to me “oh, I didn’t even know you were down here’.

Harbour Wraps now offers a special Greek menu, featuring gyros, feta, halloumi and homemade tzatziki.

“I think people expect the harbour to be holiday season fast food and I would like to think we are a bit different.

“Locals are missing out on some lovely food on the harbour, and there are some really passionate people there who put a lot of time and energy into their businesses.

“I want to try and encourage people to come down to the harbour, just to see what there is to offer.

