Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, dubbed Yorkshire’s foodie Glastonbury, returns this August Bank Holiday weekend for three more days packed full of mouth-watering foodie fun, amazing entertainment and a star-studded roster of talented local chefs.

Taking place across August 27, 28 and 29, this free-to-enter festival has a jam-packed schedule of delicious demonstrations and ‘sofa chats’ on the Main Stage, as well as more than 120 food stalls filled with delicacies.

Headlining the event is Michelin-starred chef, Tommy Banks.

Tommy Banks of the Black Swan at Oldstead.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born and raised in Yorkshire, Tommy will be taking to the Yorkshire Baker Main Stage on Saturday August 27, where he’ll be sharing his expertise and demonstrating some of his culinary creations from The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots, York.

Plus, Tommy will be signing copies of his debut cookbook ‘Roots,’ outside Kemps General Store, for festival goers that are keen to meet the acclaimed chef and quiz him on his mastery.

Speaking on the return of the festival, Tommy said: "I’m proud and excited to be the patron of Malton Food Lovers Festival, celebrating the very best of Yorkshire’s produce and cooking.

“The 2022 festival is going to be epic with even more preparations going into making it the biggest and best ever.”

Joining Tommy on this summer’s line-up are Angelica and Crafthouse Head Chef, Simon Jewitt, and 2019 Great British Bake-Off winner and author, Whitby’s David Atherton, who will both be serving up some tasty treats on stage on Sunday August 28.

Highlights on Monday August 29 includes Jono Hawthorne, as seen on BBC MasterChef: The Professionals 2020, who will be giving festival-goers a taste of what he cooks up at his Leeds-based fine dining restaurant, Chef Jono at V&V.

Visitors can expect to hear from a host of local talented chefs, bakers and producers from the Malton area across the weekend, with familiar faces such as Jon Appleby from the Feversham Arms, Peter Garlick, Head Chef at The Talbot Hotel and, Gilly Robinson, pioneer of Malton’s cookery school, The Cook’s Place.