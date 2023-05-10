Malton gears up for its Spring Food Festival

Malton is gearing up for its Sping Bank Holiday Food Festival

The event takes place on Spring Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28 and is expected to be bigger than ever.

Visitors can expect another fresh line up of live demonstrations from renowned chefs, more than100 food stalls, live music, traditional fairground rides and family entertainment.

Heading up this year’s main stage line-up is famous face and chef pâtissier Benoit Blin – as seen as a judge on Bake Off: The Professionals – who will be returning to Malton after wowing the crowds with his reverse chocolate crumble at the 2021 Malton Food Lovers Festival.

Benoit will be cooking up a storm on stage with not one but two demonstrations each day.

Also returning by popular demand is 2019 winner of the Great British Bake Off, David Atherton, who comes from Whitby, and considers this to be his local food festival. This year, the star baker will be back on the main stage, whipping up even more delicious treats for festival goers to feast their eyes on.

A newcomer to the festival is Yorkshire-based Michelin starred chef Thomas Carr, who is renowned for serving the freshest seafood at his Scarborough-based restaurant, Thomas Carr @ The Coast.

It’s here where he combines the flavours of the sea with the stunning views of the Yorkshire coast to create endless delectable dishes, which he will be showcasing.

In addition to those special guests, there will also be an array of amazing local producers, chefs and bakers taking to the main stage, including local gem, Kathryn Bumby from the Yorkshire Pasta Company, who will be bringing Italian flavours to ‘Yorkshire’s Food Capital’. Plus, Malton-legend Gilly Robinson from Malton’s cookery school the Cook’s Place will be creating some exciting, seasonal dishes.

Not only is Malton popular with food fans from far and wide but the town also has the royal stamp of approval, with Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla basking in the artisan wonders of Malton, on their visit to Talbot Yard last month.

Fondly dubbed as “Yorkshire’s Foodie Glastonbury”, the Malton Food Lovers Festival is situated right in the heart of the town, with gorgeous views and even more gorgeous food and drink to feast on all weekend long.

Speaking of the success of the festival, Tom Naylor-Leyland, director of Visit Malton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Malton Food Lovers Festival back for its 14th year and having well-known chefs return year on year is a huge testament to Malton’s status as Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

Last year we saw visitors flock to the town in their tens of thousandsvand we expect the Spring festival to be just as popular. If you haven’t already planned your trip over to the Food Lovers Festival – now's the time.”

The Malton Food Lovers Festival is free to enter, and the fun begins at 9am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

There are designated festival park and ride car parks operating at a small charge each day.

