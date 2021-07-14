Malton's Beertown Festival postponed until 2022 due to coronavirus

It was announced in February that the beer festival had been delayed until August Bank Holiday this year in the hope that it could go ahead, but organisers have now postponed the festival until 2022.

Organisers said with the current government guidance they cannot safely deliver the festival "party that we're all looking forward to".

A spokesperson said: "Now is not the time for the party atmosphere Beertown invokes – plus the aim of the festival is to raise as much of a charitable donation as we can, which is just not possible with an eye on proceeding safely.

The Malton beer festival Beertown will now take place in 2022 after being cancelled. (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty)

"We have waited longer than other festivals to postpone as we were hoping that by August we would be able to bring you the Beertown we know and love, and to do it properly. Clearly for that to happen sadly we must wait a little while longer.

"Thank you to all who have supported us so far and to our sponsors who have shown us nothing but understanding over the last 18 months."

Current ticket holders can request a full refund, including booking fees by contacting [email protected]

Those with tickets for this year's festival will get an automatic ticket for 2022 along with a free beer from Bad Seed or Brass Castle as a thank you for ongoing support.