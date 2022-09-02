Malton's food festival proves a big hit - the town's weekly food market is next - this is when

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top chef Tommy Banks at Malton's Food Lovers Festival

The perfect bank holiday day out for families, gourmets, and everyone in between, the three-day extravaganza champions local, Yorkshire produce and is driven by a passionate collective of artisan producers and culinary experts.

The Food Lovers Festival is Malton’s flagship event, and a huge driver for the town in building its status as Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

Serving up a range of food stalls and vendors from Yorkshire’s finest artisan food and drink producers, combined with a large helping of celebrity chef demonstrations, a side of family entertainment and a sprinkling of live music across the town, the Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival did not disappoint.

Headlining the Yorkshire Baker main stage was Michelin-starred chef and festival patron Tommy Banks.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy, best known for his restaurants the Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York, reeled in the crowds on Saturday with his demonstrations.

Tommy and his brother James were also showcasing their most recent venture. Aiming to “make fine wine more accessible,” Tommy told the crowds that Banks Brothers is a new canned wine brand that takes the pretentiousness out of wine-drinking and pours in a drink that’s not only affordable but good for both the palette and the planet too.

Great British Bake Off 2019 winner, David Atherton also took to the tent to showcase his latest children’s cookbook My First Baking Book producing two recipes with the help of an aspiring young baker called Alex who was plucked from the crowd.

Plus, Chilli & Mint author Torie True shared her Indian home cooking secrets on stage.

The Yorkshire Pasta Company’s Kathryn Bumby also told visitors about her culinary journey to create quality pasta that’s approved by native Italians.

Rounding things off on Bank Holiday Monday was MasterChef alumni Jono Hawthorne from Leeds-based Chef Jono at V & V restaurant, who wowed crowds with his culinary creations, one of which was his signature MasterChef dish: a mushroom tiramisu.

This year’s headline sponsor, Yorkshire Baker, also got involved in feeding festival visitors with their fan-favourite sausage rolls and cider ketchup.

Plus, the bakery’s innovation team ran hourly demonstrations all weekend from Malton’s legendary cookery school, The Cook’s Place, teaching visitors how to create the perfect Pork Wellington.

Tommy Banks said. “I think Yorkshire is an amazing place for food but it all comes together in one place for the Malton Food Lovers festival.”

David Atherton said: “I have absolutely loved the festival.

"Growing up in Whitby I’ve been coming to Malton for years but it’s actually my first time coming to Malton Food Lovers Festival.

"It’s so great to see an explosion of food both in the stalls and in the shops and cafes that are always here, it’s just incredible. I’ll definitely be coming back for as long as Malton will have me.”

Chef Jono, who headlined the Yorkshire Baker Main Stage on Bank Holiday Monday, said : “I’ve never been to the Malton Food Lovers Festival before but it’s really impressive; probably one of the best food festivals I’ve ever been to.

" I’d definitely return to Malton, it’s been a great experience exploring all of the amazing food stalls with my family.”

The Malton Monthly Food Market returns on Saturday September 10 and every second Saturday of the month for the remaining months of thisyear.

It features specialist food stalls and street food from Malton’s makers and bakers.

Marathon du Malton – labelled as Britain’s Tastiest 10K – is on Sunday September 18.