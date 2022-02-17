The Michelin Guide 2022 was published today and there was disapponting news for Yorkshire, with no new stars awarded to restaurants in the region.

However, seven restaurants have retained theirs: Tommy Banks' ventures The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York; The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley (chef James Mackenzie); The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds (chef Michael O'Hare); The Angel at Hetton (chef Michael Wignall); Grantley Hall near Ripon (chef Shaun Rankin) and The Star Inn at Harome (chef Andrew Pern).

The Star is expected to be closed for almost a year after a fire ravaged the thatched inn last autumn, yet its inclusion in the Guide is a gesture of solidarity from Michelin and the gastronomic community.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Banks has retained Michelin stars for his two restaurants, The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots

Pern's other businesses, Star Inn the City in York and Star Inn the Harbour in Whitby, appear in the general section of the Guide.

The awarding of Bib Gourmands - the accolade below one star - was also disappointing, with no new Bibs announced and only three Yorkshire dining destinations still holding them; Skosh in York, Prashad in Drighlington and the Hope and Anchor at South Ferriby.

In the Guide's general recommendations, around 50 Yorkshire entries are included this year, including new openings from 2021 such as Bantam in Helmsley and Homestead Kitchen in Goathland. Leeds chef Elizabeth Cottam's restaurant HOME and Boston Spa bakehouse CORA are both included, the latter for the first time, but her Kirkgate Market venture The Owl, which has appeared previously and counts Guardian food critic Grace Dent among its fans, has been omitted. The restaurant is currently trading from the old HOME premises ahead of a further relocation this year.

The Michelin Guide has re-awarded Andrew Pern a star despite The Star Inn at Harome being closed after a fire

Tharavadu in Leeds no longer features in the Guide and former Michelin Plate holder Matt Healy, whose restaurant The Foundry x closed in 2020, has yet to win inclusion for his new venture, The Forde in Horsforth.

Also dropped is Vennell's in Masham, which featured in the Guide for 14 consecutive years but is now up for sale following the retirement of its long-serving owners.

The Burlington at Bolton Abbey, praised for its lockdown takeaway service in 2021, has not returned this year, nor have The Dining Room at Boroughbridge, Grassington House, The Crown and Cushion at Welburn or Hull's only recent entry, Tapasya at Hull Marina.

A visit by a nationally renowned food critic also seems not to guarantee influencing the Michelin writers. Three of Guardian reviewer Jay Rayner's recent Yorkshire favourites - Waterside Bistro in Shipley, Brook's in Brighouse and Wen's in Leeds - have yet to be included. The Swine That Dines in Leeds, which Marina O'Loughlin from The Times intended to review before finding it closed, also does not feature.

The Pipe and Glass in South Dalton, near Beverley, has kept its star

Bradford, Halifax, Huddersfield, Hull, Scarborough and Doncaster are not represented in the Guide at all.

Non-starred Yorkshire entries in the Michelin Guide 2020

Horto, Harrogate

Three's a Crowd, Harrogate

Stuzzi, Harrogate

The Alice Hawthorn, Nun Monkton

Dawnay Arms, Newton-on-Ouse

Fletchers at Grantley Hall, Ripon

The Durham Ox, Crayke

The Hare, Scawton

The Hovingham Inn

Bantam, Helmsley

The Weathervane, Helmsley

Pheasant, Harome

Sandpiper Inn, Leyburn

New Malton

Yorebridge House, Askrigg

The Coach House, Middleton Lodge estate

The Eskdale, Castleton

Homestead Kitchen, Goathland

Number 20, Port Mulgrave

Star Inn the Harbour, Whitby

Black Market, Leeds

HanaMatsu, Leeds

Ox Club, Leeds

Dakota Grill, Leeds

Crafthouse, Leeds

HOME, Leeds

Engine Social, Sowerby Bridge

Host, Ilkley,

The Box Tree, Ilkley

CORA, Boston Spa

The Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge

Joro, Sheffield

Rafters, Sheffield

Brocco Kitchen, Sheffield

Juke & Loe, Sheffield

Old Vicarage, Sheffield

Star Inn, Sancton

Westwood, Beverley

Whites, Beverley

Melton's, York

Fish & Forest, York

Star Inn the City, York

Los Moros, York

Le Cochon Aveugle, York

Bow Room at Grays Court, York