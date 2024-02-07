Michelin Guide 2024: All the Yorkshire Michelin starred restaurants and how to book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Michelin Guide 2024 results are in and Yorkshire added a new Michelin Star restaurant to the fold.

On Monday (Feb 5), Mýse, in Hovingham, officially entered straight into the Guide as it was awarded its first Michelin Star, at the Michelin Guide Ceremony.

The ceremony, which took place at The Midland Hotel, in Manchester, marked the 50th anniversary of The Michelin Guide in Great Britain & Ireland.

Forge, at Middleton Lodge, has been awarded a Michelin Green Star

There are now seven Michelin Star venues situated in Yorkshire.

Mýse in Hovingham

Mýse was awarded its first Michelin Star after only opening in the summer of 2023 by Joshua and Victoria Overington.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Joshua said: “To win one star in seven months of opening is mind-blowing – it’s not something we expected and we’re a bit flabbergasted really.”

Joshua Overington of Mýse accepting the restaurants first Michelin Star award.

Mýse is situated in the main street of the village of Hovingham in a 19th-century inn, formerly the Malt Shovel.

The restaurant boasts of serving “locally reared meat, sustainably and locally sourced seasonal produce and a passion for all things Yorkshire”.

To book: Mýse can be booked online

Grantley Hall, Ripon

Myse was awarded its first Michelin Star at the Michelin Guide Ceremony 2024.

Since Grantley Hall’s opening in 2019, and the appointment of Shaun Rankin to oversea the fine dining restaurant, the hotel has received an array of awards – including its one Michelin Star.

Grantly Hall is a stately 1600s mansion along the River Skell, that not only offers fine dining but a luxury hotel that is three miles from Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal Water Garden.

The head chef, Shaun, is Yorkshire-born but acquired his skills at The Mayfair Hotel in London.

To book: Phone 01765 620070

The Black Swan at Oldstead

The Black Swan at Oldstead, owned by celebrity chef Tommy Banks, not only has one Michelin Star, but also one Green Star for their commitment to sustainability, commitment to reducing food waste and use of locally sourced ingredients on their menus.

The venue was named ‘Best Fine Dining Restaurant in the World’ in 2017, and the ‘Best Restaurant in the UK’ in 2018 by The Food and Travel Magazine.

The Black Swan’s chef, Tommy Banks, was Britain’s youngest Michelin Starred Chef in 2013, aged only 24.

To book: Phone 01347 868387

The Angel at Hetton

Housed in a 15th-century inn, situated in the Yorkshire Dales, The Angel at Hetton holds one Michelin Star.

Two Michelin-starred chef Michael Wignall is at the helm of The Angel, describing the food he cooks as “modern, technical and meaningful”.

The venue made it into Estrella Damm's Top 50 Gastropubs in 13th place for 2024.

To book: Phone 01756 730263

The Star Inn at Harome

Situated just outside Helmsley on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors, The Star Inn, is headed up by chef Andrew Pern.

The Star has won virtually every relevant industry award, including its one Michelin Star and was named on the Gastropubs Top 100 list placing at number eight.

The inn boasts modern Yorkshire food made primarily from locally sourced seasonal ingredients, such as local game, North Sea fish and fresh herbs from its kitchen garden.

To book: Phone 01439 770397

The Pipe and Glass, Beverley

Based in the East Yorkshire town of Beverley, The Pipe and Glass has held its Michelin Star since 2010 and reflects the town with its 15th-century building and Yorkshire charm.

Yorkshire-born chef James Mackenzie and his wife Kate run the venue and aim for the “traditional English pub spirit combined with modernity and luxury”.

To book: Phone 01430 810246

Forge at Middleton Lodge Estate, Richmond

Forge at Middleton Lodge is a privately owned estate in the Yorkshire Dales and run by their head chef Jake Jones.

The venue was one of six restaurants awarded The Michelin Green Star at the awards.

This award is to highlight the restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices.

York-born Jake Jones was also honoured with the Young Chef Award as The Michelin Inspectors identified him as a “chef to watch, who has successfully made his restaurant his own”.

To book: Phone 01325 377977

Although Yorkshire gained a star with Mýse, the county also lost one of its Michelin stars after Leeds restaurant The Man Behind the Curtain was omitted from the Guide for 2024.

Well-known chef Michael O’Hare opened the city centre dining destination in 2014 and it won a star a year later, retaining it until 2023.

Mr O’Hare announced last year that he would close the restaurant in its original guise, with bookings being taken only to December 31.

It is now temporarily shut for refurbishment and will re-open as a more relaxed restaurant called Psycho Sandbar. The tasting menu will be replaced by mainly seafood dishes.

However, this refurbishment also meant losing the coveted star.

Michelin Plate Award restaurants

There are also several restaurants with Michelin Plate awards – given to restaurants when the inspectors have discovered quality food, including:

Craig Rogan at The Collective, Leeds

Thomas Carr at The Coast, Scarborough

Hearth, Hull

Pignut, Helmsley

Bar & Restaurant 88 at Grantley Hall, near Harrogate

Michelin Bib Gourmand Awarded restaurants