Michelin Guide 2025: Live ceremony updates as new Michelin star restaurants in UK and Ireland to be announced
The Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland is taking place tonight - celebrating the finest restaurants and announcing new Stars.
The event, which is being held at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, will announce the new and returning Michelin Stars for 2025 to an invited audience of top chefs and industry figures.
Bib Gourmands, Green Stars and Special Awards will also be announced in the 2025 Guide.
We're bringing you live coverage of the ceremony this evening - scroll down for the latest updates on the top restaurants in your city.
Welcome to our coverage of the Michelin Guide 2025
Welcome to our live coverage of the Michelin Guide 2025.
The countdown is on for tonight’s ceremony, which will reveal the new MICHELIN Stars, Bib Gourmands, Green Stars and Special Awards.
The ceremony is set to kick off at 6pm and you can watch it live on YouTube.
Our reporters at GlasgowWorld will be bringing you live coverage from the star-studded event. Stay tuned on this page for updates.
Where are the awards being held?
The Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland 2025 is set to take place at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum in Glasgow.
The museum opened in 1901 and is a firm favourite with local people and visitors - with stunning architecture. It's closing to visitors at 3pm today, ahead of tonight's ceremony.
What do Michelin inspectors look for?
When awarding a restaurant with stars, Michelin inspectors have a restaurant rating criteria, which is made up of five main factors.
The five things that Michelin inspectors look for includes:
1. Quality of products
2. Mastery of flavour and cooking techniques
3. The personality of the chef represented in the dining experience
4. Harmony of the flavours
5. Consistency between inspectors’ visits
Visit the Michelin Guide website for more information on inspectors.
The new stars for Great Britain and Ireland will be revealed at a ceremony in Glasgow beginning at 6pm tonight. This will reveal the restaurants that have been added to the roll-call of top food and drink destinations recommended by the guide.
Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guide, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that, for the first time, The Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland will be presented from Scotland.
“The home of delicious produce, timeless culinary traditions and warm hospitality, Scotland, and more specifically the buzzing city of Glasgow, is a fitting location to celebrate the incredible gastronomic talent across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
“The Michelin Guide team are hard at work preparing an event that will honour the passion, determination and skill of everyone who makes our industry so special.”
Welcome to Glasgow
Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council Convenor for Culture, Sport and International Relations, has welcomed the event to the city, saying: “It is a huge honour for Glasgow to be hosting the Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland and for Scotland to stage, for the first time, this prestigious celebration of superb cuisine.
“Being able to welcome the internationally renowned event – and some of the biggest talents in British and Irish gastronomy – to our country and our city provides a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of Scottish produce and culinary excellence, and to shine a spotlight on Glasgow’s outstanding and exciting food and drink scene. The incredible range and quality of the city’s unique offer, as well as the skills and passion of all those who make it so special for our residents and visitors to experience and enjoy, is something we take great pride in.”
Scotland Food & Drink
Iain Baxter, Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink, one of the partners of the event tonight said: “The excitement building in Glasgow is palpable ahead of the premier event in the hospitality calendar – The Michelin Guide Ceremony.
“We are looking forward to welcoming the very best chefs and restaurateurs, as well as the journalists, influencers and partners, to sample Scotland’s world-renowned food and drink. Chefs both at home and abroad recognise the provenance, quality and tradition that creates our abundant larder and makes our produce so unique.
“This prestigious event will not only showcase Glasgow and Scotland to the culinary world as an outstanding location for produce,but also enhance Scotland's ambition to be a globally renowned food tourism destination, promoting the country's credentials to The Michelin Guide community in Scotland, the UK, and around the world.”
The story from last year
The Michelin Stars for 2024 were announced at an awards ceremony in Manchester in February last year.
A total of 1,162 restaurants were included in the selection, with The Ledbury announced as the guide’s ninth Three Michelin Star restaurant in the UK and Ireland.
A further six restaurants were awarded Two Michelin Stars and there were 18 new One Star establishments.
Six restaurants were recognised with a Michelin Green Star for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy.
Tonight we find out the new selection and what restaurants have been added to the guide.
Full list of UK Michelin stars in 2024 - ahead of tonight's ceremony
While we look forward to finding out which restaurants will be awarded in tonight’s ceremony, let’s take a look back at 2024.
How to watch the Michelin ceremony live
The Michelin Guide ceremony for 2025 is set to begin at 6pm.
You can watch the ceremony live via Michelin’s livestream which will be streamed on YouTube.
Take a look inside ahead of the ceremony
Our GlasgowWorld reporters have arrived at the Michelin ceremony.
Take a look inside of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum in Glasgow, which has been transformed to host the prestigious event.
The awards have begun!
The awards have now begun, and in honour of Glasgow where the event is being held, a bagpiper has performed.
Susan Aitken takes to the stage
Leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken has been welcomed to the stage.
Aitken has expressed gratitude at being able to host the Michelin Guide for 2025 in Glasgow. She has also spoke passionately of Glasgow’s thriving culinary scene.
Mairi Gougeon takes to the stage
The Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Mairi Gugeoson has encouraged restaurants to source Scottish produce as part of her speech.
Gugeoson also announced a scholarship with Scotland Food and Drink.
Gwendel Poullennec extends heartfelt thanks
International Director of the Michelin Guide, Gwendal Poullennec has expressed heartfelt thanks to Scotland for hosting tonight’s ceremony.
Poullennec has also spoke of the importance of food in our lives.
145 new additions
Presenter Amanda Stretton announced that there is 145 new additons to the Michelin Guide for 2025.
Bib Gourmand
36 restaurants in Great Britain have been awarded a Bib Gourmand.
This includes 27 in England, two in Republic of Ireland, one in Wales, five in Scotland and one in Norhern Ireland.
Mentor Chef Awards 2025
The Mentor Chef Award for 2025 has been awarded to Adam Byatt, from Trinity London.
Young Chef of the Year 2025
Adam Byatt has announced the winner of the Young Chef Award for 2025, Ash Valenzuela-Heegar from Riverine Rabbit in Birmingham.