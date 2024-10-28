'Modern' milk delivery back in Yorkshire and residents can get a free dropbox

Modern Milkman

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Yorkshire residents can get a free grocery drop box thanks to a new independent milk delivery service

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The traditional milkman is back in Yorkshire in a modern take on the traditional morning milk delivery service and residents can get a free dropbox here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quintessential British service has faced competition from supermarket deliveries and local convenience stores. Last year only 3% of milk production in the UK was delivered to people’s doors compared to 45% in 1995.

However, fresh milk from local farms delivered direct each morning is enjoying a rise in popularity thanks to a rise in consumers making more ethical choices - and it is not just milk. Eggs, bread, meat and even brownies are now being dropped off at homes as the service is revived across the country.

Yorkshire now has a new milk and other fresh produce delivery service after a group of friends set up an ethical company delivering sustainable milk and other groceries direct to doors in the area. Using local farms and suppliers, The Modern Milkman is taking to the streets of Leeds, Huddersfield, Sheffield and surrounding areas to deliver food to doors in the early hours.

Yorkshire residents can check their postcode here to see if the service is available to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company says: “Subscribers can order over 150 grocery items, this includes essentials like milk (alternatives too), bread and eggs. And also meat, fresh bakery items (we have great brownies), iced oat lattes and household items too. All food products are sourced directly from British farms, we are a B-corp and sustainability is at the genuinely at the heart of the company. Farmers are paid fairly and we support the UK farming industry.”

The service started when five friends bought a van and launched a delivery service focused on reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainability. Armed with just a van and a passion for the environment, the company is now delivery over 150 different fresh products to the people of Guildford.

The app allows users to order by 8pm for 7:30am delivery the next day. The milk comes in old-school glass bottles that are collected once you have used them and reused.

The Modern Milkman is giving away a free dropbox to Yorkshire residents this winter, helping to keep groceries safe and at the correct temperature in the morning. You can apply for your dropbox here.