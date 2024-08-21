Much-loved Bridlington pub near the seafront reopens after six figure investment

The refurbishment has seen the pub undergo an extensive upgrade to its facilities, with contemporary new decor and an exciting new range of cask ales.

Popular Bridlington pub, the Beaconsfield Arms, has reopened after an exciting six figure investment and is set to celebrate with a launch weekend full of events.

Placed at the heart of the seaside town, the Beaconsfield Arms closed in July to start an extensive refurbishment with the pub upgrading many of its facilities.

Located on Flamborough Road, the refurbishment has seen the pub undergo a complete refresh with contemporary décor being added to help fuel the pub’s warm and welcoming atmosphere.

As part of the work completed, the dog-friendly pub will now have major sports channels such as Sky Sports and TNT, as well as a large TV screen which has been installed in the outdoor area.

The pub offers a new dartboard and pool table, in addition to a new range of cask ales, with a rotating range of casks to choose from.

Reopening with a bang, the September 14-15 launch weekend will see a fun-filled night at the movies themed event on Saturday, where locals are invited to dress as their favourite film star, and attend Bridlington’s very own red carpet galore, with DJs playing late into the night.

A Sunday Funday will take place the following day with family fun and games occurring throughout the day with sticky bingo and a music quiz making up just two of the many fun-filled games taking place.

Oliver Moody and Tony Moody, Operators of The Beaconsfield Arms, said: “We cannot wait to welcome back locals to our new look pub, with the transition to Craft Union marking an exciting new chapter for us.

A new range of cask ales has helped further improve the pub’s beverage offering with a rotating range of casks ensuring beer lovers will always have something new and appealing to try.

“We believe the refurbishments have enhanced our warm and welcoming atmosphere while developing the community feel of the pub, which was at the heart of our thoughts during the renovations.

“We are confident in our top-class beer range at a competitive price, and with our new range of casks and a dart board installed, pool table and range of screens showing all the football matches, we are confident we’ll be the best place to watch sport in Bridlington.”

The Beaconsfield Arm’s jam-packed weekly schedule sees quiz night on Monday with a £25 bar tab amongst other prizes up for grabs, bingo and tombola Tuesday as well as a poker night on Wednesday.

Locals are also invited to test their pool playing abilities against the best in Bridlington at pool nights on Thursdays, while guests are invited to test their talent at Friday night karaoke, with all singing abilities welcome.

To celebrate the reopening, the pub will be hosting a night at the movies themed night, where the Beaconsfield Arms will be hosting Bridlington's very own red carpet galore.

The weekend sees live events every Saturday night, with the best local talent taking to the stage, while Sunday Funday will be happening every Sunday with a special live singer playing from 5pm.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Beaconsfield-Arms-100067731769351/ or https://www.craftunionpubs.com/beaconsfield-arms-bridlington to find out more about the Beaconsfield Arms.