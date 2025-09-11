Munich is coming to Scarborough, as three Marston’s pubs in town prepare to stage Oktoberfest celebrations.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expects steins and good times at The Tunny Catch, The Crown Tavern on Scalby Road and Poacher’s Bar, Osgodby, as the brewer brings the world-renowned festivities to pubs up and down the country, from September 12 to October 5.

Marston’s has teamed up with official Oktoberfest beer Löwenbräu, to give punters the chance to raise a two-pint stein while enjoying high-energy live music, special events and iconic beer snacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining the drinks line-up is Jägermeister and Licor 43, providing Jäger shots and bombs, and baby beer shots, served in miniature steins, to keep the good times flowing.

Three Scarborough pubs are to host Oktoberfest celebrations.

Marston’s is also launching an exclusive limited edition Oktoberfest food menu in selected pubs to finish off the authentic experience, including giant pretzels, Frankfurters, currywurst, Black Forest Gateau and an Oktoberfest platter complete with a Frankfurter, southern-fried chicken fillet, bacon chop, giant pretzel, sauerkraut, and cheese fondue sauce.

On Saturday September 13 and Saturday September 27, participating pubs will be hosting Wunderbar Saturdays, complete with live music, fancy dress and activities including everything from quizzes, stein holding competitions and yodel-offs.

Claire Robertson, Director of Operations at Marston’s, said: “We know how hard it is to take holiday plans from group chat to reality so this autumn, we’re saving people the trouble and bringing one of the world’s most iconic festivals to their local pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so excited to be hosting the UK’s biggest Oktoberfest celebrations at over 400 Marston’s pubs and giving our customers the chance to enjoy authentic German food, Löwenbräu beer that’s been brewed within the walls of Munich and some fantastic entertainment, all without the hassle of planning and travelling - that’s time better spent at the pub!”

Visit https://www.marstonspubs.co.uk/oktoberfest for more.