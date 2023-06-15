News you can trust since 1882
NATIONAL BEER DAY: The 17 best places to get a beer in and around Bridlington as chosen by you

National Beer Day is here and to celebrate the Bridlington Free Press asked its readers where the best place to get a beer in the Bridlington area is.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:35 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 07:36 BST

Here is a selection of 17 of the best places to get a pint in and around Bridlington, according to our readers.

From traditional pubs, micropubs and seafront bars, Bridlington has a lot of fantastic places to get a pint.

National Beer Day is the perfect time to try one of these boozers in the Bridlington area

Email [email protected] to get your favourite place to get a beer on the list.

The Three Brass Monkeys is located on Prince Street, Bridlington. The pub boasts a roof terrace bar which is perfect for enjoying a pint in the summer sunshine.

1. Best places to get a beer in and around Bridlington chosen by you

The Three Brass Monkeys is located on Prince Street, Bridlington. The pub boasts a roof terrace bar which is perfect for enjoying a pint in the summer sunshine. Photo: Google Maps

Richie's Cafe Bar is located on the Princess Mary Promenade, Bridlington. It is a popular for both a quick bite and an alcoholic beverage, with fantastic sea views and outdoor seating.

2. Best places to get a beer in and around Bridlington chosen by you

Richie's Cafe Bar is located on the Princess Mary Promenade, Bridlington. It is a popular for both a quick bite and an alcoholic beverage, with fantastic sea views and outdoor seating. Photo: Harris Shields Estate Agents

The Royal Dog and Duck is located on Dog and Duck Square, Flamborough, near Bridlington. It is a dog friendly establishment with an area at the back of the building to enjoy the sunshine.

3. Best places to get a beer in and around Bridlington chosen by you

The Royal Dog and Duck is located on Dog and Duck Square, Flamborough, near Bridlington. It is a dog friendly establishment with an area at the back of the building to enjoy the sunshine. Photo: Google Maps

The Prior John is a Wetherspoon's owned pub located on the Promenade, Bridlington. It is known for fast service and affordable prices.

4. Best places to get a beer in and around Bridlington chosen by you

The Prior John is a Wetherspoon's owned pub located on the Promenade, Bridlington. It is known for fast service and affordable prices. Photo: Claudia Bowes

