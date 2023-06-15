NATIONAL BEER DAY: The 17 best places to get a beer in and around Bridlington as chosen by you

National Beer Day is here and to celebrate the Bridlington Free Press asked its readers where the best place to get a beer in the Bridlington area is.

Here is a selection of 17 of the best places to get a pint in and around Bridlington, according to our readers.

From traditional pubs, micropubs and seafront bars, Bridlington has a lot of fantastic places to get a pint.

National Beer Day is the perfect time to try one of these boozers in the Bridlington area

1 . Best places to get a beer in and around Bridlington chosen by you The Three Brass Monkeys is located on Prince Street, Bridlington. The pub boasts a roof terrace bar which is perfect for enjoying a pint in the summer sunshine. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Best places to get a beer in and around Bridlington chosen by you Richie's Cafe Bar is located on the Princess Mary Promenade, Bridlington. It is a popular for both a quick bite and an alcoholic beverage, with fantastic sea views and outdoor seating. Photo: Harris Shields Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Best places to get a beer in and around Bridlington chosen by you The Royal Dog and Duck is located on Dog and Duck Square, Flamborough, near Bridlington. It is a dog friendly establishment with an area at the back of the building to enjoy the sunshine. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Best places to get a beer in and around Bridlington chosen by you The Prior John is a Wetherspoon's owned pub located on the Promenade, Bridlington. It is known for fast service and affordable prices. Photo: Claudia Bowes Photo Sales